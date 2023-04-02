Khushi Kapoor's Dior Look Earns Praise From Sisters Sonam And Janhvi

The Dior fashion show held in Mumbai for the 2023 Fall Collection exuded glamour that was evident from a long distance. The show featured several celebrities including Khushi Kapoor in impeccable outfits. Sister Janhvi and cousin Sonam have now become cheerleaders for the diva. Khushi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in the ensemble she wore to the fashion show. On seeing the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor believed that her sister served Audrey Hepburn vibes as she wrote, “Excuse me Audrey, is that you." Sonam also loved her look as she wrote, “My Fashionista."

Khushi donned a sleeveless cropped top with a round neckline and a matching midi-length skirt that had an asymmetrical hem and a loose, flowy silhouette. She paired the outfit with a pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, and bold statement rings. To complete the look, she opted for double-winged eyeliner, a ponytail pulled back with a bow tie, brick-red lipstick, darkened eyebrows, rosy cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base, resulting in a glamorous appearance.

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

Apart from Khushi, Sonam Kapoor too attended the event and looked stunning as usual. The actor posted several photos of her outfit from the event on her Instagram profile. Sonam served as the muse for the fashion house Dior, choosing an all-pink outfit from their collection. She looked stunning in a pink satin shirt tucked into a high-waisted, matching skirt. Sonam completed her look with an oversized pink blazer draped over her shoulders.

To accessorize her look, Sonam wore a gold choker necklace and statement earrings. She also adorned vintage pearls from her mother’s collection, Sunita Kapoor. She carried a mini clutch that was pink and silver in colour. Sonam left her hair in straight locks with a middle part and applied pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara, filled-in eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and pastel pink lipstick to complete her makeup.

Advertisement

The Dior Autumn show held at the Gateway of India was a high-profile event. Many A-listers from the film and fashion industry attended to greet Dior’s arrival in India. Notable celebrities such as Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha and Ananya Panday were among those spotted at the show.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here