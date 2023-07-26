Kiara Advani Brought This Creation To Life: Falguni Shane Peacock | Exclusive

Renaissance Reverie is a testament to Falguni Shane Peacock’s love for art and the treasures the designer duo discover during their travels. Kickstarting India Couture Week with the opulent and dreamy collection, Falguni Shane Peacock continued their undying love for the Renaissance era in a magnificent presentation.

In a world of soft pastels and metallics, intricate thread work and enticing embellishments, Falguni Shane Peacock narrates a tale of their favourite travels through contemporary Indian silhouettes.

In conversation with News18, Falguni Shane Peacock shared their experience on returning as opening designers of the 16th edition of India Couture Week, celebrating the architectural wonders and the essence of Renaissance culture in their collection Renaissance Reverie and why Kiara Advani was the perfect muse for the show.

Advertisement

This season you returned as the FDCI Opening Show designers, how did it feel to kickstart India Couture Week 2023 with your collection?

FSP: This year returning as the opening designers of the 16th edition of the India Couture Week was an exciting and humbling experience for us. It is a moment of immense pride to kickstart the prestigious couture week with our collection ‘Renaissance Reverie’. The experience was both thrilling and nerve-wracking, as we wanted to set the stage for the spectacular event for the week ahead.

Advertisement

In 2022 your collection Love Forever was influenced by the rich French tapestries and artworks from the Renaissance period, this season you continue your love for the period in your collection ‘Renaissance Reverie’. What about this era inspired you the most and why?

FSP: As designers, the Renaissance era continues to be an endless source of inspiration for us. In our 2022 collection, ‘Love Forever,’ we were inspired by the opulence of French tapestries and the intricate artworks that adorned the period.

Advertisement

This year, we found ourselves drawn back to this remarkable period, eager to study and understand deeper into its artistic treasures. The collection pays homage to the era’s architectural wonders, awe-inspiring artworks, and the essence of Renaissance culture. We then infused our creations with the same sense of opulence, beauty, and regality that defined the period. It is a period that continues to fascinate us. It allows us to explore newer aspects of creativity and bring forth collections that showcase the grandeur of this bygone era.

Advertisement

Celebrating the essence of the Renaissance era and simultaneously showcasing the artistic mastery of Indian Influence, what technique and crafts have you blended in this collection?

Advertisement

FSP: We have used an assortment of fabrics for this collection, which comprises tulle, silk, georgette, and velvet. Each outfit encompasses a variety of techniques, including meticulously hand-embroidered pieces using silk thread work and metal thread work, along with intricately printed chrome appliqué. The motifs are heavily inspired by the Renaissance era and are then adorned with signature FSP elements like feathers, sequins, etc.

Your designs have been celebrated on the runway and on iconic red carpets, do you feel Indian couture and its crafts have finally made its mark globally?

FSP: We believe this is the best phase for the Indian fashion industry. We have made a significant mark in the world and are highly regarded for our contribution to fashion. Today, even global luxury brands are acknowledging and letting the world know that some of the most exquisite craftsmanship in terms of traditional techniques, embroideries, etc are outsourced to our artisans here. Our textiles, our designs, our practices, our techniques, our unique materials, adornments and embellishments, our culture, heritage, art and craft are being recognised on a global scale. Now, the real challenge for us as an industry is to keep the bar high up where we’ve set it.

What are the challenges you face when creating a couture collection in India?

FSP: Creating couture collections in India has been an effortless process for us, without any significant challenges. Our designs have been embraced both within the country and overseas. The process of crafting these exquisite collections has been seamless, allowing us to bring our artistic visions to life with each of our creations.

You had Kiara Advani as your showstopper, tell us why you chose this ensemble to be the showstopper outfit and why was Kiara perfect for this look?

FSP: We believe that Kiara (Advani) is a perfect amalgam of grace, elegance, and modernity that resonates with our brand’s aesthetic. Her versatility as an actress and her impeccable sense of style perfectly aligns with our vision for the collection and this showstopper look. The ensemble she wore perfectly showcased the essence of our collection, Renaissance Reverie.