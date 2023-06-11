Kiara Advani Is Incredibly Beautiful in a Vivid Pink Saree for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Promotions

Being a real fashionista, Kiara Advani never misses any chance to astound her fans with her impeccable taste. She built a reputation in the world of fashion in addition to winning over audiences with her outstanding on-screen performances. Kiara’s sense of style is always on point, whether she’s carrying a costly bag or donning a flamboyant outfit. The diva’s promotion photos for her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, has her fans in awe right now. She recently wore a stunning pink-hued saree, and we must say that she looks all things beautiful in it.

Recently, Kiara Advani has been quite busy promoting her upcoming movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha. And right now, the diva is prepared to make a glamorous cameo appearance on the well-known comedy programme, The Kapil Sharma Show. She was recently sighted by the paparazzi outside the TKSS set. On the other hand, her glossy avatar caught our attention.

Check out her post right here:

Kiara donned a saree with a stylish border and floral embroidery. She wore her saree with a white cotton silk satin top with strappy sleeves, a plunging neckline, and thread and pittan embroidery. This stunning attire that she was sporting was from the racks of Lakshmi Lehr and she was styled by Gaurviv Desai.