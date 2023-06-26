Kiara Advani Oozes Oomph in a Gorgeous Green Body-Con Dress at the Promotions of Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani is back in the game and hard at work promoting her upcoming movie Satyaprem ki Katha. She always has an air of sophistication because to her “clean girl" look and enjoyment of both glamorous and fanciful forms. We received numerous excellently carved looks from Kiara Advani, which kept us busy taking notes. In order to promote her most recent movie, Satyaprem ki Katha, Kiara Advani has been very busy. The actress chooses outfits that are both fashionable and glam, hitting all the right notes.

Check out her post right here:

Everywhere we look, Kiara Advani and her stunning personality are present. This is mostly because the Bollywood actress is promoting her next film with Kartik Aaryan. The actress is pictured in her most recent photos promoting her movie in Mumbai while dressed in a green outfit that she bought from Cult Gaia. Although the dress fits her like a glove, it is the bands and buckles that will keep your focus on it. The dress’s four buckled straps across the front highlight its traditional halter shape. The straps span across the back and are tied in a knot behind the neck. Motion is added via the pattern’s undulations. The tight waist and deep V create the impression of extreme slenderness.

The actress opted for her trademark freshly blown-out hair, bold brows, and dewy glass skin while keeping things simple with a modest hoop necklace and bare strappy heels.