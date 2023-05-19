Kiara Advani Swears By ‘Less Is More’ Skincare Mantra

When it comes to achieving flawless skin, many of us tend to pile on numerous skincare products without much thought. It can be challenging to maintain a skincare routine, especially with a busy work schedule and frequent travel. As we strive for Instagram-worthy skin like our favorite celebrities, we often wonder if there is any reliable advice that can truly help. However, some celebrities opt for a minimalist approach to skincare, using simple and affordable products. Kiara Advani, has set new beauty standards for women to achieve a luminous and naturally radiant complexion.

Ever since her wedding, beauty enthusiasts have been marveling at Kiara Advani’s impeccable skin and minimalistic appearance, showcasing the power of the “Less is More" approach. Advani has consistently promoted homemade DIY solutions and the use of simple, natural products that are suitable for individual skin types. It’s a reminder that skincare routines don’t have to be complicated mazes but can be simplified to ensure manageability and consistency. Here’s a step-by-step guide for simplifying your life, approved by none other than the, Kiara Advani, Brand Ambassador, ITC Charmis:

Get Organized

To begin with, make a list of skincare problems you have. For example, if you have acne, pigmentation, dark spots, or just plain dry skin, it’s important to understand your skin and how it behaves. A simple and minimalistic skincare routine is believed to be an imperative way to achieve a spotless glow. Know your skin type

It is very important to understand your skin type to invest in the right product. How do you determine that? Very simple, just notice how your skin feels right when you wake up. If you have oily skin, it is recommended to stick to light hydrating products which are non-sticky like serums. People with acne-prone skin are recommended to use products with Salicylic Acid. For dry skin concerns, Hyaluronic Acid will save the day! Choose a Hero Product

Get rid of products that only serve one purpose. Instead, invest in all-rounders - for example, replace moisturizer with a serum. A face serum always does its marvel. Serums are water-based, easily absorbed, and do not leave your face oily Hence, you can always use them depending on your skincare requirements. It ensures the delivery of active ingredients to your skin, making it look firm yet plumping and uplifting your face at any given point. Define a Budget

It’s critical to manage your spending and set financial restrictions to ensure that other essential aspects of your lifestyle don’t suffer because you’re spending too much on skincare. The availability of benefit-driven products at affordable price points helps us discover the skincare essentials we need to look out for in a set budget. Stay Positive & Hydrated

Whoever stated that beauty is only skin deep was referring to staying connected with our intrinsic goodness and richness of character. Nourishing your skin with not only skincare products but keeping your skin hydrated is also a precondition. Ensuring proper hydration levels will bring balance to your skin and will help maintain acne-free skin, combat dryness and lead to tighter skin.

Commenting on her less is more look, Kiara Advani says, “I prefer to look for products with Vitamin C in it - a super ingredient to remove your spots, dullness, and any uneven skin tone. My personal hero product during shoots is Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum. It goes 15 layers deep into the skin with its potent ingredients of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Salicylic Acid, which hydrates your skin and removes dullness or dark spots. It is super lightweight, non-sticky and do use it regularly and in between shoots as well. I believe while it’s important to take care of what we put on our skin, it’s equally important to feed our minds with the right ingredients. Embrace your inner beauty and let it radiate!"