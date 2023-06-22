Kiara Advani Wears An Outfit Worth Rs 1,98,000 That Has Been Worn By Sara Ali Khan Before? Details Inside

The promotions for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ have been going on in full force and both the stars, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been putting out their best fashion foot forward. Kiara Advani never misses out on a chance to stun her fans in the most amazing ensembles. She is a true vision in whatever she dons and there is truly no denying that.

Recently, Kiara wore a lovely outfit at a song launch from their film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and fans and fashion enthusiasts have been obsessed with it ever since. In case you missed out on the look, check it out here-

The actress opted for this brilliant moonflower embroidered jacket and trouser set from ace designer Nachiket Barve’s incredible collection. This impeccably gorgeous co-ord set is priced at a whopping Rs.1,98,000.

However, there is a debate that has currently taken over the entire internet- fashion enthusiasts and critics are of the opinion that Sara Ali Khan wore this outfit prior to Kiara. Did she though? Well, check out pictures of Sara wearing a similar Nachiket Barve couture-

Sara had worn this outfit all the way back in 2018 when she was promoting her debut film ‘Kedarnath’. Are the outfits similar? Yes, they are. But are they the same? No, they are not. Yes, you heard that right, even though the outfits are extremely similar to one another they really are not the same.