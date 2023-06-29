Kiara Advani’s Attire for Satyaprem Ki Katha Promotions Featured a Stunning Hand-Embroidered Mirror Jacket

At the moment, Kiara Advani is out and about promoting her and Kartik Aaryan’s next movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. In a recent outfit for the promotion, Kiara fully embraced her ethnic side. The top spot on the list belongs to this modern three-piece set. Kiara wore a patterned bralette with straight-fit trousers that were the same colour as the bralette, which had white floral motifs on an orange background. Kiara paired the co-ord outfit with an hand-embroidered orange jacket that had mirror work to up the stylish factor. Arpita Mehta was the designer of the ensemble. The actress also gave her glam a zingy touch. She chose a coral shade for her lips and eyes. Her eyes were given dimension by the mascara-coated eyelashes. Her skin had a matte finish and was immaculate. She just chose a pair of bold oxidised earrings as her accessories.

The outfit was paired with a flowing orange sharara decorated with white butti patterns and tiny accents that looked like ruffles. She wore a jacket with mirrorwork details that matched her top and gave volume to her ensemble. The conventional dupatta is omitted in favour of an unusual design for this jacket. Her decision to wear silver earrings improved the appearance of her attire. The cost of her clothes is Rs. 1,85,000. Her summer wedding dress is the perfect match for an outdoor ceremony thanks to her natural beauty—just a hint of pink nude eyeliner, straight hair, and minimum makeup.

In a bright red silhouette, Kiara Advani attended the premiere of the Satyaprem Ki Katha song Sun Sajni. The outfit featured a bralette-style top with a sweetheart neckline, flare trousers and lots of sequins. She wore the dress underneath a longline striking jacket with vibrant flower designs in pink and red. With oxidised earrings and tinted makeup, Kiara kept it simple.