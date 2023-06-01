Kiara Advani's Rs.28k Comfy Co-ord Set and Rs.57k Sandals Scream Luxury, See VIDEO

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities never fail to make a statement, and Kiara Advani is no exception. Recently, as she stepped into a dubbing studio in Mumbai, all eyes were on her stunning outfit that exuded elegance with a hint of bohemian flair. The actress opted for a captivating stripe oversized co-ord set by Sonam and Paras Modi, priced at Rs 28,800. This ensemble perfectly showcased Kiara Advani’s graceful persona while adding a touch of funk to her overall look. To enhance the ensemble, she cleverly paired it with a crisp white t-shirt, creating a refreshing contrast that effortlessly elevated the entire outfit.

However, stealing the spotlight were the exquisite white Hermes sandals that Kiara Advani gracefully donned. These luxurious sandals, valued at $700 (approx Rs 57,000), exuded elegance. Completing her ensemble, Kiara Advani sported a natural no-makeup look and a neat ponytail, highlighting her effortless beauty. It comes as no surprise that she has become a fashion icon for many, effortlessly pulling off even the most challenging looks with grace.

Check out the look-

If you’re looking to add a touch of glamour and luxury to your wardrobe, Kiara Advani’s outfits are certainly worth considering. Her style and confidence make her a true inspiration for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. So, why not take a page from Kiara’s lookbook and step up your fashion game?