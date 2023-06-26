Kiara Advani's Super Affordable Nike Vest Is Comfortably Chic And Summery, Price Inside

Kiara Advani is undeniably a trendsetter and the best part about her is that she is also fully aware of all the trends that are currently going on and quite often hops on them as well. The actress has been setting some serious fashion goals with all the looks that she has been sporting as a part of the promotional extravaganza for her film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Even her airport looks are admirable and super fresh.

As Kiara headed down to Mumbai from Ahmedabad, she wore a fantastic ensemble that was simply all hearts, in case you have missed out on checking out the look, watch here-

Kiara wore a funky yet extremely subdued colour-coordinated ensemble. The all-white look not only exuded a certain kind of pristine warmth. The French Terry Vest from Nike’s Sportswear collection is worth $75 and if converted to Indian currency it comes to Rs. 6,153. Coming to whether or not it is worth it, fashion enthusiasts on the internet do believe that it is.

There are many points to consider that this is indeed a good outfit to be putting money on, firstly look at the texture and the cut of the outfit- everything seems perfect to the T. The fabric is breathable and looks like a rather comfortable wear for the summer months.