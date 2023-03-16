Kidney Disease: Avoid These 5 Common Habits And Watch Out For These Symptoms

In the current hustle culture, we have put our health on the back burner while our professional commitments are getting priority in our life. Many health issues in the younger generation are majorly related to our busy lifestyle. Our sedentary work, constant stress, working long hours, and eating fast food have led to many medical conditions, one of them being kidney disease. Lack of sleep, alcohol consumption, smoking, and no workout too can adversely impact the functioning of the kidney.

Several studies have shown that one can get chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, hypertension, diabetes and others.

There are a few common habits that can harm our kidneys. Make sure you avoid these. Adoption of healthy habits and a disciplined lifestyle will help in improving kidney health.

Painkillers

Make sure to reduce use of painkillers for different ailments. Over dependency on painkillers or frequent consumption of such pills will harm your kidneys. Pain killers may alleviate your aches and pains, but don’t take it without consulting a doctor.

High salt intake

High salt intake can increase your blood pressure which can result in harming your kidneys. Avoid salty foods like chips and fries.

Less water consumption

Our body needs water not just to keep us hydrated, but for the proper functioning of the organs as well. It also helps in flushing out toxins from the body. It may help in preventing kidney stones.

Too much sugar

Too much sugar consumption can increase risk of diabetes and high blood pressure, which can cause kidney diseases. Avoid sugary drinks, condiments, breakfast cereals and white breads, as they all contain processed sugar.

Eating too much meat

Too much animal protein-intake will lead to your kidneys not being able to eliminate waste faster. While protein is essential for our body, make sure you have a balanced diet of fruits and vegetables.

Watch out for these signs of Kidney diseases:

Tired, less energy levels and lack of concentration Dry and itchy skin Trouble in sleeping Urge to pee often Seeing blood in urine or foamy urine Shortness of breath High blood pressure Decreased appetite

