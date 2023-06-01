Kim Cattrall Set to Revive Samantha Jones in 'And Just Like That...' Season 2

Kim Cattrall, famous for her role as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, is making a comeback in the second season of ‘And Just Like That…’. MAX has confirmed that the 66-year-old actress will have a cameo appearance, reprising her beloved character. Despite Cattrall previously expressing a lack of interest in joining the reboot, her unexpected return has generated enthusiasm among fans.

According to reports, Kim Cattrall will make her appearance as Samantha Jones in the season 2 finale of ‘And Just Like That…’. In this cameo, her character will have a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw. The scene was filmed on March 22 in New York City, with Cattrall not sharing any scenes with the other stars of the series or the show’s creator, Michael Patrick King. Notably, Cattrall’s iconic character was styled for her appearance by the renowned Sex and the City designer Patricia Field.

Prior to her cameo, Kim Cattrall had been clear about not being asked to participate in the revival series. In an interview with Variety, she revealed that she learned about the reboot through social media and was not involved in the decision-making process. Sarah Jessica Parker also confirmed that they did not approach Cattrall to return. However, Michael Patrick King had previously hinted at Samantha’s potential inclusion in the upcoming season, giving fans hope for a reunion. Despite past disagreements and Cattrall’s public statements expressing her disinterest in returning, her unexpected cameo has pleasantly surprised and thrilled fans.