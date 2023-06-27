Kim Kardashian Gives Faux Leather A Sexy Makeover; Drops Photos in Bold Itsy Bitsy Bikini

Kim Kardashian knows how to make an entrance and her latest post on Instagram soaking up some sun in a itsy-bitsy bikini has definitely got our attention. Well, it’s not new that Kim is in a bikini, what makes this post special is that Kim is all set to drop a new line of swimwear and scuba wear made in faux leather.

Kim Kardashian posted a series of bold, edgy and sexy photos of herself on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into the world of Skims. Dressed in a sexy triangle top and string thong, Kim looked stunning and hot in the pictures as she sunbathed like a true blue star.

Raising the temperatures in the bikini, the photoshoot features models adorning some of the unique pieces from the collection. Turning up the heat in the sultry pictures, Kim makes an edgy statement by adorning black knee high boots, stockings, headband and black gloves and her statement sunglasses.

The bold sexy swimwear with statement making edge comes in an array of styles you don’t want to miss out on.All set to drop a new line of faux leather and rubbersized scuba swims on June 27th, the reality star is already creating a buzz with her post.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star is known to make an entrance with her style statement. And while Skims has always been special to Kim, this drop is nothing short of phenomenal with the star opting for faux leather to create the line.

The collection is undoubtedly sexy, bold and one of a kind, that resonates with Kim’s personality. Fierce and edgy, the collection features an array of swim and scuba sets starting from 3,900 INR. The sexy swim sets consist of a swim micro triangle top, strong thong, bandeau top, tanga bottom and swim skirt. The scuba swim set features mock neck dress, scoop neck bikini top, high neck bikini top, scoop neck one piece and strapless one piece among others.