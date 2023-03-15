King Charles, Ahead Of Coronation, Receives A Horse From Royal Canadian Mounted Police

King Charles III, ahead of his coronation as the new British monarch, has received a spectacular new horse named Noble as a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The special gift is meant to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the RCMP. According to the Royal Family, the mare is seven-year-old and “is currently settling into life at The Royal Mews in Windsor."

The Royal Family has shared adorable pictures of King Charles with his new mare on Instagram. While sharing the pictures, The Royal Family wrote, “Meet Noble: a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to The King. The seven-year-old mare - who stands at 16.2 hands high - is currently settling into life at The Royal Mews in Windsor. Chosen for her athletic ability and calm demeanour, Noble is a veteran of the RCMP’s Musical Ride and has participated in 90 public performances in 50 locations in Canada. There is a long tradition of the RCMP gifting horses to the Monarch."

In the photos, King Charles can be seen standing proudly next to Noble, who had been adorned with a brown saddle and black furs, as well as a saddle blanket featuring King’s royal symbol.

The Royal Family’s post has gone viral with over 2,06,000 likes on Instagram. Users are fascinated with King Charles’ new horse. Many fans of the Royal Family expressed their desire to see Noble at the King’s coronation.

One user wrote under the post, “How beautiful Noble is!!! Charles looks so happy. I’m glad to see Charles out and about. Looking forward to his coronation." Another user replied, “Noble is beautiful! Hope to see her participating in events at the Coronation.

Reportedly, the black horse has been bred and trained in Canada and got her name through the RCMP’s annual Name the Foal contest. This isn’t the first time that a horse has been gifted to the British monarch by RCMP. Canada’s RCMP had gifted as many as eight horses to Queen Elizabeth II throughout her reign. Interestingly, the RCMP and the royal family have been connected since 1904 when King Edward VII was the monarch.

