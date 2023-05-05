King Charles Coronation: This Special 'Royal' Chicken Dish Will Be Served To Guests

Ahead of King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, Britain has caught “coronation fever." Individuals are preparing for street parties and cooks are considering buffet food options and coronation-inspired cakes to commemorate this historic event. In honour of their upcoming coronation, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have introduced the Coronation Quiche, which was personally selected by the royals.

This is not the first time a special recipe has been created to mark a royal occasion. In 1953, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was celebrated with a dish known as Poulet Reine Elizabeth. The meal consisted of chicken in a creamy curry sauce with Indian influences. Over time, the recipe came to be known as Coronation Chicken. Here’s everything you need to know about the Coronation Chicken.

What is Coronation Chicken?

Coronation Chicken is a chicken-based meal that is typically served cold. The chicken pieces are cooked in a creamy, mildly spicy sauce. It is frequently used as a sandwich filling or added to salads. The dish was specifically designed to be served at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation feast in 1953 and is occasionally referred to as “Poulet reine Elizabeth" (Queen Elizabeth chicken).

What are the ingredients in Coronation Chicken?

Coronation Chicken primarily consists of cold-cooked chicken, which is typically poached or roasted and removed from the bone. The other ingredients vary based on the recipe. Raisins or dried apricots are typically added, and the sauce is usually cream or mayonnaise-based and flavoured with curry powder (the initial recipe calls for homemade curry paste). Additional components of the sauce include onion, tomato puree, and fresh herbs, as well as red wine, sugar, and lemon juice.

The history behind Coronation Chicken

Coronation Chicken was invented by Le Cordon Bleu London in 1953 and served at the Coronation Luncheon. Le Cordon Bleu is a global network of culinary and hospitality schools, and its London location was established by Rosemary Hume in 1933. In January 1953, Le Cordon Bleu London provided the catering for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation luncheon, and it was during this occasion that Hume and Constance Spry, the florist responsible for arranging the meal, created the recipe for Coronation Chicken.

The luncheon took place at the Great Hall of Westminster School, and because the cooking facilities were limited, the menu required dishes that could be prepared without a fully equipped kitchen. As a result, they settled on the cold chicken recipe that is now known as Coronation Chicken. Despite being a common sandwich filling today, Coronation Chicken was considered a luxurious dish at the time it was created.

Although the recipe was initially included in Constance Spry’s cookbook in 1956, it did not gain widespread popularity until the 1970s and 1980s.

Coronation Chicken is a dish that has a rich history and has become an iconic part of British cuisine. Created to celebrate a significant occasion, it has since become a staple at parties and gatherings.

