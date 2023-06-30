King Charles, Queen Camilla Celebrate Bengal’s Heritage In Sabyasachi’s Elephant Masks

The Elephant Ball 2023, which was hosted by the Royal Family of London on June 29, 2023, garnered all of the attention in the world, but a number of Indian designers also displayed their artistic talent. The elaborate elephant masks created by renowned Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi and donned by none other than King Charles and Queen Camilla stole the show at the extravagant charity event for environmental protection.

The charity event was held in London on June 29, 2023, under the auspices of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. According to reports, it was the 20th anniversary of the relevant ball. On Friday afternoon, Sabyasachi Mukherjee took over his Instagram account and proclaimed the impressive achievement of weaving the specially created white “Shola" elephant masks for the majesties. Mr. Mukherjee’s Shola Masks, for the kindest information, paid honour to Bengal’s enduring legacy and culture.

Check out the specifics of the Elephant masks in great detail right here-

Sabyasachi Mukherjee took the time to explain the masks’ value and exclusivity to the Indians when he broke the news to them. In his caption, he stated that “The Shola masks have been made by hand using age-old artisanal techniques and materials, as a collaboration between the artists from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation and the master craftspeople of Bengal. The masks celebrate the continuity of one of Bengal’s most treasured heritage crafts that is practiced by about 5,000 artisans." Along with explaining its complexity, he also gave the general public a definition of ‘Shola.’ The art of carving sholapith, a sponge-like cork made from an aquatic plant that grows in Bengali marshes, is known as shola. During the Durga Puja celebrations, the artisans create decorations for the gods and complete structures every year, the desinger stated.

Not only was Sabyasachi from the Indian subcontinent involved, but Indian top designers Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre also created beautiful masks for the charity. Anita, on the other hand, developed the “Panchhi Mask" for the ball which symbolised the birds essence of the tropical regions. Mr. Malhotra designed the fictitious “Maharaja Mask" that symbolised the lion which Janhvi Kapoor aced with grace.

Bollywood’s fashion wizard, Manish Malhotra, shared photos of Janhvi Kapoor from the Animal Ball on Instagram. Janhvi donned a floor-length coat, a Maharaja Lion Mask from the current collection made specifically for the event, and a gold outfit with an antique-looking finish. The mask, which Manish Malhotra described as a symbol of strength and a brilliant example of protective leadership on his social media, was made from topaz crystal and responsibly sourced feathers.

Designer Anita Dongre honoured the parrot, a prominent bird seen in Pichwai paintings and a bird that is threatened worldwide but has found a safe haven in India since 1972, with the Panchhi Mask.