Know 5 Dangerous Doshas In Horoscope, Remedy That Works As A Protection

All of us face ups and downs in our lives. Sometimes we are at the pinnacle of success, and then some situations pull us down. According to the Hindu scriptures, the main reason behind the ups and downs of life is due to the position of the planets. If the planets are auspiciously placed, the person can enjoy happiness and facilities.

Here are five dangerous doshas in the horoscope:

Kal Sarpa Dosha: According to astrology, those with the Kal Sarpa Dosha in their horoscope have a challenging life, and often fail in completing their tasks. Such doshas happen when Rahu and Ketu come together during the time of birth.

Mangal Dosha: People with Mangal Dosha in their horoscope find it difficult to maintain a healthy and stable relationship. Such people have difficulties in their marriages.

Kendradhripathi Dosha: According to astrology, people who have Kendradhipati Dosha in their horoscope face many problems in their careers and jobs. It is formed by Jupiter and Mercury.

Pitra Dosha: According to reports, Pitra Dosha is when the ancestors of a person are unhappy. This usually happens when the Sun is in combination with Rahu or Ketu in the horoscope. It has been found that this dosha can create a lot of hurdles in a person’s life.

Guru Chandal Dosha: According to astrology, Guru Chandal Dosha also troubles a person in many ways. Due to this dosha, the person’s digestive system does not function properly. Apart from this, the dosha also increases a person’s expenditure and prevents them from saving money.

However, a remedy has also been prescribed in astrology that helps reduce the ill effects of these doshas. It has been found that by regularly chanting the mantra Om Namah Shivay 11 times, people’s lives can improve. People are also advised to worship Lord Shiva in a pure and devotional manner.