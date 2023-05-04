Know 5 Reasons Behind Fluctuation In Blood Sugar Levels

Blood sugar spikes in people with diabetes result from the accumulation of glucose, a type of simple sugar, in the bloodstream due to the body’s incapacity to utilise glucose efficiently, according to Healthline. The majority of the food you consume is converted into glucose, which is essential for the proper functioning of your muscles, organs, and brain.

However, glucose cannot be used until it enters your cells. Insulin is a hormone that is produced by the pancreas and enables glucose to enter the cells by unlocking them. In the absence of insulin, glucose continues to circulate in the bloodstream, leading to its concentration over time.

When the concentration of glucose in the bloodstream increases, blood glucose levels rise, resulting in damage to organs, nerves, and blood vessels. Blood sugar spikes occur in people with diabetes because their bodies are incapable of using insulin effectively.

Advertisement

Reasons behind the fluctuation in the blood sugar levels:

Medicine timing

Dr Paras Agarwal, Diabetes Expert and Consultant Endocrinologist at Max Hospital, Gurgaon told News 18 that diabetic patients frequently fail to take their medication at the correct time. According to him, this results in rapid fluctuations in their blood sugar levels. Medicines meant to be taken before meals are sometimes taken after meals, while those meant to be taken after meals are sometimes taken before meals. Furthermore, some patients take an incorrect dosage of medication, which also causes fluctuations in their blood sugar levels.

Taking stress

According to Mayo Clinic, the release of hormones triggered by physical or emotional stress can increase blood sugar levels. Hormonal changes during menstrual periods and menopause can also impact blood sugar levels.

Fatty foods

The consumption of high-fat foods can lead to a phenomenon called the “pizza effect", according to Healthline. For instance, when you eat pizza, the carbohydrates in the dough and sauce increase your blood sugar levels rapidly, while the fat and protein in the pizza have a delayed effect on your blood sugar, taking hours to impact it.

Lack of regular physical activity

Advertisement

Engaging in regular physical activity enhances the effectiveness of insulin in your body. It is recommended to consult with your doctor regarding making changes to your medication regimen to align with your exercise routine.

Alcohol

Drinking alcohol, particularly when combined with sugary mixers like juice or soda, can rapidly increase blood sugar levels. However, it can also lead to hypoglycemia or low blood sugar several hours later.

Know how to deal with blood sugar spikes:

Advertisement

Individuals with diabetes encounter elevated levels of blood sugar due to their body’s inability to efficiently utilise glucose. Adhering to your medication schedule, frequently monitoring your blood sugar levels, and practising a healthy diet and consistent exercise regimen can aid in controlling blood sugar surges and decreasing the possibility of future complications.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here