Know About the World’s Biggest and Tallest Buddhist Stupa, Kesariya Stupa

The largest and tallest Buddhist stupa in the world is thought to be the Kesaria Stupa, which is situated in Bihar, India. Tourists from all over the world visit this famous historical and archaeological landmark, which is said to have been constructed during the Maurya era. For Buddhists, the stupa—which is roughly 104 feet tall and has a circumference of nearly 400 feet—is a significant place of worship.

The stupa, which is said to have been constructed during the Maurya era, is a significant historical and archaeological monument that attracts people from all over the world today. However, how did it become the biggest and tallest structure in the world?

The Kesariya Stupa was not really “discovered" in the traditional sense because the locals have been aware of it for many years. However, this monument was also forgotten, just like the majority of the older ones. Most likely as a result of the stupa’s large unexplored part. The largest and tallest stupa in the world wasn’t discovered there until some archaeologists properly excavated the area in 1998.

The stupa is roughly 400 feet in circumference and 104 feet tall. That’s enormous, to put it mildly. For Buddhists, the Kesaria Stupa is a significant holy location. The stupa is one of the locations where Lord Buddha delivered discourses to his followers before his passing, in accordance with Buddhist tradition. As a result, Buddhists from all over the world travel there as a place of worship. The Kesaria Stupa is well-known for its distinctive design. The stupa’s dome is made of stone and bricks, and it has a distinctive circular shape. The stupa also features a number of niches and alcoves that were formerly used to house Lord Buddha statues and other artefacts. The Archaeological Survey of India safeguards it as a significant piece of India’s cultural heritage today.

