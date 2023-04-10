Know All About Bali's Most Famous Temple, Pura Besakih

One of the most-loved destinations in Indonesia is Bali, also called the Island of the Gods. It offers perfect landscapes and visual treats for your social media, and at the same time will let you unwind and relax. A huge number of tourists from India and other countries visit Bali due to its laid-back vibe and natural beauty. Whether it is the miles of magnificent beaches and stunning blue water, picturesque mountains, looming volcanoes, calm countryside or some ancient Hindu temples like Pura Besakih and its magnificent architecture, this province has everything to make your trip extremely memorable.

Pura Besakih is one of the most well-known sights in Bali. It is the largest Hindu temple and is also referred to as the Mother Temple of Bali. The name of Besakih temple comes from the Sanskrit word Vasuki. The term Vasuki Nag, the second king of the Nagas in Hinduism is found in many texts and Puranas. Later, the word Vasuki was changed to Besakih in Java language, which means good wishes.

It is the most significant temple in Bali and is situated on the slopes of Mount Agung, the tallest mountain in the area. What makes this temple so impressive is the cluster of 23 individual temples that makes up the vast temple complex, which originally had more than 80 small and large temples. The Pura Besakih complex of temples was built in the eighth century.

Pura Penataran Agung Lempuyang is the main temple in the complex and is also the most sacred of all. It is dedicated to Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva- the Hindu trinity. While there, take a moment to admire the multi-tiered pagoda-like structures of the Meru Towers. Over the years, there have been numerous renovations in the temple complex, which may have altered the older look. However, the temple complex has managed to preserve its charm. Due to its elevated location, it provides breathtaking views of the surrounding area like rice farms, mountains and streams. You may also find artefacts, ancient manuscripts and religious objects related to Balinese Hinduism showcased there.

