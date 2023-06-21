Know The Everyday Habits That Weaken Your Bones And What You Must Do

Human bodies are always forming new bones, but they form new bones faster in teens and 20s, comparatively. After the 30s, the production of new bones slows down and our bodies start losing bone mass. A few habits in our daily life can cause us to lose our bone mass faster than other people, increasing the risk of bone conditions such as osteoporosis.

Let’s look at some habits that are making our bones weak.

Consuming excessive salt

According to many studies, high salt intake can lower the level of calcium in the human body. During the time the body excretes sodium, it also takes calcium with it. People who eat more salt in their daily diet have a higher risk of bone weakness.

Staying Inside All Day

In today’s lifestyle, people tend to stay in their comfort zones inside their houses — a strong reason for losing bone mass at an early age. Staying physically active ensures that you keep your bones strong. Simple exercises like walking, yoga, and other activities can keep you physically active and your bones strong.

Drinking Alcohol

Occasionally, everything is fine for the human body, but consuming anything in excess is always harmful. Consumption of alcohol increases the body’s production of cortisol and decreases the level of testosterone and estrogen, which are the reasons why the bones are weak. Excessive alcohol consumption decreases the absorption of calcium in the body.

Insufficient Sleep

An adequate amount of sleep is very important for the human body to rest and calm itself. Lack of sleep decreases bone density. An average human body needs 7-9 hours of sleep every day to function properly. Sleeping late at night is also not a good practice.

Bad Body Posture

Every day, how we sit and stand matters a lot when it comes to body posture. Poor posture causes muscle strain and dislocation of the spine, which is a cause of bone weakness. Always sit straight, keep electronic devices at eye level, and always keep your feet firmly on the ground.