Know The Importance Of Flossing And Different Methods Of Flossing

Flossing is an essential part of maintaining good oral hygiene. It is a simple yet effective way to remove plaque and debris from between your teeth, where your toothbrush can’t reach. The importance of flossing should not be underestimated, as it can prevent tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath.

There are several methods of flossing that you can use to keep your teeth and gums healthy. Viren Khuller, Director, STIM Oral Care shares some of the most common methods:

Traditional Flossing

This is the most common method of flossing. It involves taking a piece of floss, wrapping it around your fingers, and gently sliding it between your teeth. Water Flossing

Water flossing is an alternative method that uses a stream of water to clean between teeth. It is especially beneficial for people with braces, implants, or sensitive teeth. Water flossers come with different settings and tips for every individual needs. Interdental Brushes

Interdental brushes are specially designed brushes that fit between teeth to remove plaque and debris. They come in different sizes, so it is essential to find the right size for your teeth. Interdental brushes can be more effective than traditional flossing for people with wider gaps between teeth. Floss picks

Floss picks are small plastic tools with a piece of floss attached to the end. They are easy to use and are great for people who find traditional flossing difficult.

Advertisement

Flossing is necessary because our toothbrushes cannot reach in between the teeth. If food particles and plaque are not removed from these areas, they can lead to tooth decay and gum disease. In fact, gum disease has been linked to a host of health problems, including heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Flossing is an essential part of good oral hygiene. There are different methods of flossing to suit individual needs, so it is important to find the right one for you. “Whether you choose traditional flossing, water flossing, interdental brushes, or floss picks, the benefits of flossing are clear. It helps prevent tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath, and can even have a positive impact on your overall health. So, make flossing a part of your daily routine and enjoy the benefits of a healthy mouth," signs off Khuller.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here