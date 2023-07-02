Know These 5 Symptoms Of Glucose Spike In People With Diabetes

High blood sugar can harm people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It can also affect pregnant women with gestational diabetes. A sudden spike in blood sugar levels can lead to several symptoms. These include having a foggy brain, waking up with a racing heart or just feeling hungry forever. In extreme cases, one may even acquire blurred vision or skin infections.

French biochemist and author Jessie Inchauspe recently posted on Instagram about the various symptoms that increased blood sugar may cause in diabetic people. Let’s take a look at these symptoms.

Brain fog

The author said, “When we are on a glucose rollercoaster, the speed of the signals between neurons in the brain can get slowed down. This can be felt as brain fog." When sugar is unable to reach cells, it gets accumulated in your bloodstream. This leads to hyperglycemia. This sudden spike can cause damage to your blood vessels, tampering with your overall blood circulation. Improper blood circulation in your brain can cause you to not think clearly

Waking up with a pounding heart

One major symptom of high blood sugar is an increased heart rate. When diabetic people try to take a nap or sleep after having sweet foods, it can cause them to wake up with a racing heart. You can try including a healthy low-GI meal for dinner to avoid waking up like this.

Hair loss in women

“High glucose levels can cause high testosterone in a female body, this can lead to balding on the head and hair growth on the face", said Jessie Inchauspe. A high glucose spike in your bloodstream can cause damage to your hair. A restricted blood flow at the time of sugar spike results in cells receiving less oxygen. This can impact the normal growth of your hair follicles, leading to hair loss.

Eczema

Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that leads to dry patches of skin on your body. People diagnosed with diabetes are more prone to acquiring skin conditions like eczema. Increased blood sugar levels can cause eczema flare-ups and several other skin issues as well.

Constant hunger