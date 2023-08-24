Kodaikanal To Hampi, 5 Pocket-Friendly Holiday Destinations In India

Yearning for a refreshing escape from the mundane routine? Craving the serenity of the Himalayan valleys or the rejuvenating embrace of the sea? Look no further, as a tight budget shouldn’t deter you from embarking on a memorable journey to discover India’s hidden gems. While social media might have popularised some touristy spots, there are numerous offbeat, budget-friendly destinations awaiting your exploration. Whether you’re seeking a solo adventure, a getaway with friends, or a family retreat, these easily accessible havens promise an enriching experience without breaking the bank. Let’s delve into a curated list of pocket-friendly destinations across India that offer the perfect blend of affordability and unforgettable memories.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

Kodaikanal, dubbed the Princess of Hill Stations, offers picturesque landscapes, serene lakes, captivating treks, and pine-fringed paths. Unlike Ooty, it is less crowded.

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey or Alappuzha is famous for its backwaters. You can enjoy a stay on the boat while having mouth-water flavours of Keralite cuisine. Tourists can explore the lighthouse, museum and Alappuzha beach, which is one of the sparsely populated beaches in the state. The best part is that the food and stay are under-budget.

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

Surrounded by the Parvati River, Kasol in Kullu district offers budget accommodations, local eateries, and charming cafes. Trek to Kheerganga and discover Tosh. Bargain for souvenirs to delight your dear ones.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling, renowned for its tea and budget-friendly charm, offers a scenic toy train ride. Enjoy tea amid the fresh air, visit Ghoom Monastery, Peace Pagoda, and Tea Estates, and catch the sunrise at Tiger Point. Savor Naga and Nepali cuisine, including Momos and Thukpa.