Konkona Sensharma Looks Ethereal As Always As She Dons A Stunning Saree, See Photos

Konkona Sensharma is someone who has always stood out in the crowd, may that be with the film choices that she has made, her directorial prowess or her sartorial choices. The actress is currently garnering rave reviews for her work in Lust Stories 2, she has yet again proven that she as a director for sure is a force to reckon with. Her choices in fashion just like her work on the screen, are absolutely incredible.

There is no denying the fact that very few people can pull off a stellar look in a saree just like Konkona does. Recently, she took to her social media accounts to share photos of herself draped in the perfect six yards of elegance. In case, you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

Konkona opted for this lovely saree from the shelves of the popular brand Anavila M. The saree looked absolutely mesmerising on her as if it was made only for her and nobody else. The subtle hues and beautiful prints on the saree complimented her graceful personality and she carried off the look with utmost panache. The combination of egg-shell white and slate grey looked stellar on her.