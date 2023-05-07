Kriti Kulhari's New Look Has Shaken The Internet, Actress Says 'It's Not For Any Role But For...'

Kriti Kulhari has always had the out-of-the-box type of vibe but at the same time, she is also a girl-next-door kind of person. The actress does not conform to a lot of societal rules and is very open about her thoughts and the kind of transitions that are going on in her life, she has never feared speaking about her divorce or rather anything for that matter. This time around too, the actress shared her recent life update with her fans and followers through her social media handle.

The ‘Four More Shots Please’ actress shared a video about accomplishing something that would seem extremely alien to a lot of actresses but for Kriti? Well, she is totally embracing it. Kriti got herself a really fun, cool, punk-rock-like haircut and she seems to be in love with it as much as the rest of the internet.

In the caption of her video, she wrote, “I work in an industry where being a #heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations. Long hair or atleast shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am, almost 15 years later, in the industry, #doingmything." She further added, “I have no time to not do what I want to do… and each time I have done something which is not #thenorm, I have felt empowered and nothing short of it. Here I am, making another such choice and living my life #myway."

Check out the video-

This is a rather empowering move that has been made by the actress, she is literally showing the pathway for all those who are tired of adhering to the societal standards of beauty and would simply want to live their life on their own terms just like Kriti. It is a rather important learning that she has put forth and is being appreciated widely for the same.

Her social media post is filled with accolades calling her ‘brave’, ‘powerful’, ‘wonder woman’ and so on but at the same time, there are a lot of ‘thank you’ notes from women who are grateful to her for giving them the courage to do something similar, not a haircut but something for their own selves.

