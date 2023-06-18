Kriti Sanon Exudes Grace in an Absolutely Beautiful Pastel Pink Lehenga; See Photos

Not just for her most recent film, Adipurush, but also for her amazing ethnic appearance, Kriti Sanon is making waves on social media. She always sets new standards for style, whether she’s wearing a stunning anarkali outfit or a brown saree. As the season for summer weddings approaches, Kriti’s Instagram journals turn into a fashion treasure trove, inspiring fashion lovers. She exudes an amazing princess-like charm in her most recent outfit, a pastel pink lehenga that takes us to a fairyland. She commands attention, and it’s impossible to look away. Kriti Sanon continues to stun with her great sense of style, so be ready to take some notes on the latest trends.

Check out Kriti’s most recent look right here:

Fans were happily surprised over the weekend by Kriti’s fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, who revealed the actress’s most recent appearance in breathtaking images posted to Instagram. Kriti struck beautiful poses that attracted everyone’s attention while easily exuding a princess vibe. The post quickly gained a lot of likes and comments from her followers on social media. Let’s take a minute to savour the beauty of her stunning looks and marvel at her stunning attractiveness.

Kriti dressed up in a custom-made outfit from the clothing line Nachiket Barve. She wore a gorgeous lehenga made of pastel pink organza fabric that had a round-neck shirt with 3/4-sleeves and a full-length flared skirt. White flower hand embroidery added a lovely finishing touch to the matching outfit, enhancing its attractiveness. Kriti finished off her look by deftly draping a similar dupatta to make her look completely put together.