Kriti Sanon Gets Spotted With Varun Dhawan In An Ensemble Worth Rs. 1.38 Lakhs, Sports A Rs. 1.90L Bag

Kriti Sanon is a true fashion icon and literally never fails to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, as she stepped out of the airport alongside her ‘Bhediya’ co-star Varun Dhawan, it was not just their presence that caught everyone’s attention, but also Kriti’s stunning attire. Dressed head-to-toe in Burberry, Kriti’s ensemble was a mesmerizing sight that left everyone breathless. From the flawless co-ord look to the astonishing price tags, let’s check out the details of Kriti Sanon’s extravagant Burberry affair.

The actress showcased her fashion prowess by effortlessly pulling off a coordinated ensemble from Burberry. Every element of her outfit was meticulously chosen, resulting in a flawless and captivating appearance. The silk crepe shirt, with its luxurious texture and impeccable tailoring, added a touch of elegance to her ensemble. Paired with wide-leg trousers that exuded sophistication and effortless style, Kriti exuded confidence and charm with every step she took.

Watch Video-

While Kriti’s fashion choices are always on point, the price point of her Burberry attire left everyone astonished. The sheer opulence of her ensemble came with a hefty price tag that could leave anyone in shock. The silk crepe shirt alone costs a staggering 630 pounds, equivalent to a jaw-dropping Rs. 64,792 in Indian currency. The wide-leg trousers, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, added another 720 pounds to the total, converting to an astonishing Rs. 74,056.