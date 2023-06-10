Kriti Sanon Radiates Elegance in a Chocolate Brown Saree at the Adipurush Trailer Launch

Kriti Sanon’s impeccable fashion choices are a hit. While Kriti Sanon’s chic western outfits are commendable, her traditional appearances are equally captivating and mesmerizing. Recently, she graced the trailer launch of her upcoming film Adipurush exuding elegance. The actress stunned in a captivating chocolate brown saree, emanating sheer sophistication. With minimal accessories, subtle makeup and tresses, the actress looked like an absolute diva. Sukriti Grover, a celebrity stylist, shared some jaw-dropping pictures of Kriti Sanon, captioning, “Kriti Sanon: A mesmerizing vision draped in chocolate brown custom-made Arpita Mehta for Adipurush trailer launch in Tirupati."

Kriti Sanon made a bold fashion statement in her ethnic attire, exuding both comfort and style in a custom-made creation by renowned designer Arpita Mehta. The exquisite craftsmanship of the ensemble was evident in the abundant and dazzling mirror work, which added a touch of radiance to Kriti’s appearance. The embroidered borders, adorned with signature mirror work, displayed unparalleled beauty.

The ensemble featured a gracefully designed closed neck and backless blouse, with long sleeves showcasing a golden border of tear-shaped mirror work. The saree, accompanied by a long pallu, added an element of grace to the overall look. The inclusion of black sheeny embellishments added an intriguing and captivating touch to the entire outfit, making Kriti Sanon a true vision of elegance and charm.

To complement her saree, Kriti adorned herself with exquisite accessories. She adorned multiple golden rings and chunky earrings from Amrapali Jewels, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Her footwear of choice was a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet, blending comfort with style.

Kriti chose a chic hairstyle, with her wavy tresses elegantly parted in the middle. Completing her overall look, Kriti opted for a subtle nude makeup palette. She skillfully paired brown eyeshadow with a touch of black kohl, accentuating her eyes. Her cheeks were expertly contoured and highlighted, while her brows flawlessly defined. A soft brown blush added a warm glow to her complexion, and she chose a beautiful nude pink lipstick to enhance her lips.