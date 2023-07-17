Ladakh Gets Ready for LIMF 2023 and Its First Highest Altitude Fashion Show, Echoing the G20 Ethos

Something is cooking on the world’s roof. The Ladakh International Music Festival (LIMF) 2023 is returning with more fanfare and splendour as the carnival presents to its audience a one-of-a-kind fashion display named the Ladakh International Fashion Runway that will be hosted at the world’s highest motorable road, Umling La, at 19,022 Ft.

The unusual pageant, which is slated to take place between August 23 and September 3, will feature female leaders from G20 nations and invited nations. Miss Universes, Miss Worlds, and Miss Earths from throughout the world will shed light on empowerment through the values of peace and friendship.

Those who would walk the ramp include:

Vanshika Parmar, Miss Earth, India

Giulia Ragazzini, Miss Earth, Italy

Lindsey Coffey, Miss Earth, USA

Yuumi Kato, Miss Universe, Japan

Luissa Burton, Miss Earth, United Kingdom

Annabella Fleck, Miss Earth, Germany

Rafah Nanjeba Torsa, Miss World, Bangladesh among others.

The head of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Tashi Gyalson, emphasised how various forms of art and culture may interact to foster a sense of brotherhood.

“As unique the initiative is, it is important to associate local values with worldly decisions. That is what we intend to do with Ladakh Arts and Entertainment Alliance. This Magnus opus will not only promote Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam but also bring a strong message to the world to face love, peace and harmony. What an honour and a matter of immense pride for us to host this spectacular event in Ladakh."

The participating models each brought half a kilogramme of sand from their home country. After the event, they mixed the sand with concrete and placed it in the ready-made creative mould of VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBAKAM (A Monument) ONE EARTH-ONE FAMILY-ONE FUTURE at the highest altitude road in the world, echoing the G20 spirit.

“Our collaboration with the Indian Army and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) has always been at the heart of this festival, enhancing its scale and impact each year," said Sushil Chaudhary, co-founder of LAEA and founder of LIMF. “This year, we are excited to incorporate the new Ladakh Fashion Runway, making the event even more expansive and memorable."

It is time for India to stand up for what it firmly believes in, said Pankaj Gupta, director and co-founder of LAEA, thrice recipient of Guinness World Records, and the man behind this one-of-a-kind fashion event. Miss Worlds, Miss Universes, and Miss Earths from all across the world will take part in this Runway to honour and commemorate the G20 summit’s presidency. He acknowledged that the endeavour is their formal attempt to secure a new entry in the Guinness World Records.