Ladies, Get Summer Ready With These Feminine Hygiene Practices

Ladies, summer- the most dreaded season of the year, is here! The soaring temperatures mean sweating, rashes, and vaginal infection among other issues. It is extremely important to maintain proper feminine hygiene to feel fresh and stay healthy all through the season. From personal to menstrual hygiene, the hot season will require you to pay more attention to your body. Here are a few tips that you can use to slay the summer with ease.

Stay hydrated

Advertisement

Apart from keeping you hydrated and cool in the sweltering heat, drinking 8-10 glasses of water will also flush out all the toxins from the body and maintain pH balance as well. You can add flavours to your water by squeezing in lemon or adding fresh berries. Every sip will ensure the intake of nutrients.

Trouble-free periods

Periods in summer can be really messy. The constant use of tampons and pads, plus the sweat and heat does not help. To avoid rashes and skin irritation, use biodegradable or cotton pads or tampons. You can also consider menstrual cups as they don’t harm the skin. Make sure to change your pad or tampon every 2-4 hours without fail to prevent infection.

Wash your vaginal area

It is important to keep the vaginal area clean at all times. It is more essential during your periods. Make sure to use lukewarm water to wash the area and later pat it dry. Repeat this after swimming, cycling or any exercise. While cleaning down there, make sure to wipe it from front to back. The other way around can introduce bacteria from your anus to the urinary tract and cause infections.

Also Read: Experience The Ultimate Villacation With Your Girl Gang This Month

Advertisement

Cotton bottom wear

Ditch all the tight-fitted bottom wear in the summer. Stick to breezy clothes and swap your wardrobe with cotton, including your undergarments. Sweating can also make your intimate area moist. Hence, choose a cotton fabric. This light material will allow your skin to breathe, keep it dry and prevent the spread of infection.

Clean towels and razors

Advertisement

Use towels made of natural material to avoid skin irritation. Do not share your towel with anyone. For good hygiene, wash your towels in lukewarm water and detergent every few days to get rid of germs. Also, replace your old razors with new ones and do not share it.

Rethink your diet

Drink more liquids like fruit juices, buttermilk, and coconut water to name a few. Eat foods with a high-water content like watermelon, cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, and oranges. It will keep you hydrated and cool.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here