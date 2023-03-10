Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Makes Sustainability the Showstopper; Day 1 Kicks Off on Planet-Friendly Note

Fashion has the ability to say who you are without speaking but it should not cost the earth. Akin to this beautiful message expressed by Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, India at the Circular Design Challenge presented by R|ElanTM, Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI kicked off on a sustainable note.

In keeping with Sustainable Fashion Day, Day 1 of the event was dedicated to designers and initiatives that celebrated sustainability in all its glory. Shades of sustainability beautifully weaved into contemporary styles, here’s a low down on what fashion with compassion looked like on Day of LFW X FDCI

TAKING CIRCULAR DESIGN CHALLENGE GLOBAL

Back in 2018 when the Circular Design Challenge was initiated, the platform celebrated designers who loved a good challenge. Five years and counting, today CDC, which is presented by R|ElanTM in partnership with the United Nations in India, will collaborate with global partners including the British Council for the UK, Berlin Fashion Hub for Germany and Redress for Hong Kong/Asia Pacific among others in a bid to invite participation of talent from across the world.

BE KIND REWIND

Upcycling was the motto this season with an array of designers focussing on zero waste fashion shows. When Ruchika Sachdev of label Bodice, decided to showcase her collection in a driveway in natural light instead of a conventional runway, the backdrop of her show featured multi-coloured fabric scraps from her studio. Similarly, Iro Iro by Bhaavya Goenka presented her collection ‘Pyaar’, which used upcycled materials through indigenous craft practices in a multitude of colours.

Lakmé, Fashion Design Council of India, and Rise Worldwide have spearheaded various sustainable initiatives, throughout the years. This season, Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI collaborated with renowned designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore of Abraham & Thakore, who have designed the exclusive print of reusable water bottles in bid to prevent waste wastage as well as tackle the use of single-use plastic.

TALKING THREADS

Making sustainability the showstopper, and empowering Indian crafts, textiles and artisans through their collections were Anavila Misra, Vaishali S and Khadi India presents Divyam Mehta, Shruti Sancheti, CoEK-Khadi India and Suket Dhir. Keeping alive tradition while keeping up with times, every designer at LFW X FDCI took a piece of history and weaved them into creative stories in the form of contemporary silhouettes.

