LASIK vs. PRK: Which Eye Surgery is Right for You This Summer?

The emergence of contemporary medical science and surgical practices has ushered in a plethora of remedies for diverse medical predicaments. Among these advancements, the sphere of ophthalmology has undergone significant progress, especially in the field of refractive surgery, which endeavours to rectify visual impairments such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. Notably, two prominent forms of refractive surgery that have gained substantial traction over the years are LASIK and PRK. Dr. Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director, EyeQ provides a comparison of these two procedures to help individuals who are anticipating an ocular treatment during the summer months in making judicious and well-informed decisions.

LASIK Surgery

LASIK, or Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis, represents a favoured methodology of eye surgery that aims to rectify visual deficiencies by restructuring the cornea. In this procedure, a delicate flap is fashioned within the cornea with the aid of a laser. “Following this, the flap is delicately lifted, and an additional laser is employed to shape the cornea. After the procedure is completed, the flap is repositioned, and the natural healing process is allowed to commence. The overall duration of the procedure typically spans between 10 to 15 minutes per eye and is commonly conducted under local anesthesia. A significant attribute of LASIK is its prompt recuperation period, which allows patients to return to normal activities within a few days’ post-operation," adds Dr Sharma.

PRK Surgery

Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK), an alternative to LASIK, is a form of refractive surgery that aims to correct visual impairments by altering the curvature of the cornea. “Unlike LASIK, PRK necessitates the removal of the corneal epithelium to expose the underlying tissue, whereupon a laser is implemented to reshape the cornea. Subsequently, the epithelium naturally regenerates over the newly restructured cornea. Notably, PRK does not involve the creation of a corneal flap, which distinguishes it from LASIK," states Dr Sharma. Typically conducted under local anaesthesia, the procedure duration spans between 10 to 15 minutes per eye. Despite its numerous advantages, PRK may involve an extended healing process compared to LASIK, potentially resulting in symptoms of discomfort and light sensitivity for several days following the operation

Risks and Complications

While LASIK and PRK are generally considered safe and effective surgical options, there are potential risks and complications associated with both. “LASIK may entail flap complications, such as flap dislocation, folds, or wrinkles, whereas PRK surgery can cause corneal haze, scarring, and a longer recovery time for visual acuity," opines Dr Sharma. However, it’s worth noting that these complications are uncommon, and most patients who receive either surgery have positive outcomes with few adverse effects.

Choosing the Right Surgery

The selection of a particular refractive surgical intervention hinges on a range of patient-specific factors, including ocular pathology, lifestyle, and anticipated outcomes. Generally, LASIK is a more suitable option for individuals who possess thicker corneas, whereas PRK represents a more optimal choice for those who present with thinner corneas or other contraindications that render them unsuitable candidates for LASIK. Furthermore, patients with high refractive errors or irregular corneal topography may be better suited for PRK. Nevertheless, the paramount importance of consulting an experienced eye surgeon cannot be overemphasized, as this would enable the identification of an appropriate treatment strategy that meets the specific needs of each patient.

