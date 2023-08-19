Leafy Vegetables To Fatty Fish, Consuming These 7 Foods Helps In Curing Conjunctivitis

The surge in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as eye flu, has become a concerning trend across various regions of India, spanning from Punjab, Delhi to Telangana. The prevailing weather conditions have created an ideal breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms, leading to this uptick in eye infections. Maharashtra alone reported a staggering 39,000 cases of conjunctivitis in the previous month. This condition involves inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva, resulting in redness, discharge, and discomfort in both primary care and emergency medical settings. Affected individuals often experience symptoms such as heavy, tired, burning eyes, along with sensitivity to light.

Dietician Priya Palan from Zen Multispeciality Hospital emphasized the significance of incorporating potent antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals into the diet to mitigate further damage caused by eye infections. Certain food items can not only help prevent infections but also accelerate the healing process.

Leafy Vegetables: Green leafy vegetables like Kale, spinach, and parsley are rich sources of Lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that safeguard the eyes against deterioration.

Orange-Coloured Fruits and Vegetables: Carrots, sweet potatoes, apricots, papaya, and pumpkin are rich in Beta carotene, a form of vitamin A essential for maintaining normal eye function.

Chia Seeds and Flaxseeds: Chia Seeds and flaxseeds offer plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids. These seeds can be incorporated into breakfast cereals, yogurt, or salads.

Fatty Fish: Fatty Fish such as salmon, mackerel, trout, or sardines are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Including them in your diet can enhance your omega-3 intake, and they can be prepared by grilling, baking, or steaming.