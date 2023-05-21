Lemon Tea To Spiced Curd: Homemade Remedies To Soothe Stomach Pain

Stomach infections are one of the most terrible illnesses anyone can experience. Indulging in overeating, consuming contaminated food or water and seasonal change are the primary reasons that upset your stomach. The presence of harmful chemicals and microorganisms in food is the underlying reason why people may frequently face stomach issues.

While most of us resort to taking pills to cure the pain caused by the infection, it needs to be understood that the prolonged use of medicine may worsen the situation. You can opt for some healthy drinks which can help you bounce back faster. Below are homemade drinks that you can consume if dealing with a stomach infection.

Lemon tea

Lemon tea, as suggested by Dr. Nikita Toshi, is the best option for upset stomach and indigestion. While it is generally consumed for weight loss and belly fat, its effective role when it comes to stomach infections cannot be neglected. Simply brew a tea with tulsi leaves, lemon, and carom seeds. All you need is 3 cups of water along with tulsi leaves, 3-4 slices of lemon, and 1 tablespoon of carom seeds. Enjoy your healthy and yummy lemon tea. Ginger tea

Ginger is the most effective pain reliever and does not have any side effects. Take two cups of water and an inch of ginger. With the addition of honey and black pepper, your ginger tea is ready to be served. It helps in soothing an upset stomach, reducing nausea and bloating, and improving digestion. Women with morning sickness should also consume this ginger tea for instant relief. Spiced curd

Nothing matches the effectiveness of curd when it comes to treating stomach aches and infections. The food item has been proven to be extremely healthy when it comes to gut health and digestion. Take one cup of fresh curd and add a teaspoon of ground cumin powder along with a pinch of black salt. Blend it in a mixer and then consume. Fennel tea

According to a study by the Arabian Journal of Chemistry, fennel possesses antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties which help in treating stomach infections. The presence of fibre in fennel helps improve bowel movement which aids you in getting relief from constipation. Take a cup of water and boil it for two-three minutes. Add a teaspoon of fennel seeds along with Tulsi leaves.

If the infection persists despite these home remedies, consult a doctor.