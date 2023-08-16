Lemongrass To Chives, 5 Herbs You Can Easily Grow In Your Kitchen Garden

Herbs are the best and most delicious way to add different flavours and aromas to our scrumptious meals. Most of these herbs are also pretty easy to grow at home. They can be grown in your kitchen garden. The best benefit of growing these herbs in your kitchen is that you can have them at your convenience, whenever cooking a delicious meal and add them fresh, to increase the flavours of that particular dish. Herbs function as a delicious seasoning and add a pop of taste to your dish. These herbs are also easy to grow and do not take a lot of space to cultivate. According to a report by Healthline, tending to a kitchen garden may also improve your mental health. There are a variety of herbs that can cultivate easily in the comfort of your kitchen. Let’s take a look at them.

Chives

Advertisement

Chives are majorly a hard onion-like herb that is popular for its fresh taste and crunchy texture. These are one of the simplest forms of herbs to grow in your kitchen garden, making them a great choice for novice gardeners. Chives are easy to grow in any form of soil. These herbs can be used fresh in enhancing the flavours of a soup or can also be dried out for using them later. Chives are perennial herbs that grow back on their own every year. These herbs thrive well in moist soil and are grown best in full sun exposure or partial shade.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are one of the easiest forms of herbs that can be grown in the rainy season. It can be used for tempering. It is used in many dishes to enhance its flavour and add a gist of its aromatic flavour to the meal.

Mint

Mint is a perpetual herb that can be easily grown in your kitchen garden. It is not only useful in enhancing the flavours of your dish, but you can also make different types of beverages or chutneys from mint. Mint can be planted either in complete sun exposure or partial shade. It is also quite helpful for our health. Although mint grows well in moist soil, it can also tolerate dry soil. It is a fast-growing plant and can also take over your kitchen garden quickly; therefore, it becomes necessary to trim it every now and then, in order to maintain them.

Lemongrass

Advertisement

Lemongrass is one of the most essential herbs that can also be consumed in the form of tea every morning on an empty stomach to gain numerous health benefits. It fills your morning with freshness and maintains your gut health.