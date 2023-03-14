Let Kareena Kapoor Teach You How To Ace Black On Black Look

Whether it’s a co-ord set or a chic dress, black outfits are always a go-to choice for most celebs. Just like many others, Bollywood’s Kareena Kapoor Khan also agrees that classics, that too in black, are the best option for any occasion. After all, her most recent fashion outing was in an all-black ensemble.

Against a monochrome background, Kareena looked stunning as she effortlessly paired a shirt and trousers. Her outfit included a black and white striped shirt, which she tucked into a pair of black printed trousers. To add a pop of colour, she wore hot pink stilettos. Kareena kept her hair in straight locks with a side part and enhanced her makeup look with smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl, mascara, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade.

Check out her pictures below:

Previously, the actress made heads turn in a jumpsuit. Kareena exhibited her impeccable fashion sense and impressed everyone with her choice of a vermillion-red jumpsuit designed by Michael Kors. The fitting garment embodies a refined and classy aesthetic. The crisscross neckline and matching red belt add an element of excitement to her appearance. She opted for minimal accessories and accentuated her makeup look with subtle smokey eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and nude lips.

Whether it is power suits or maintaining a casual and stylish look with basic T-shirts and jeans, Kareena Kapoor’s wardrobe also showcases an ability to excel in formal wear. The actress earlier shared a series of photos from an event, and fans couldn’t stop going gaga over her look. Kareena appeared stunning in a purple pantsuit, combining her purple blazer with a black laced bra. The blazer featured lapel collars and belt detail at the waist, while the accompanying formal trousers matched the same shade of purple with button details at the ankles.

The diva’s leopard print stilettos with a hint of scarlet at the heels gave her ensemble additional punch. The actress added golden ear studs as the only other piece of jewellery to her ensemble. While she posed for the photos, Kareena kept her hair neatly bunned.

What do you think of Kareena Kapoor’s fashion choice?

