Let’s Celebrate Easter With These Extremely Tasty Delicacies With a French Spin

Easter is a time of celebration and feasting, with many traditional dishes enjoyed around the world. There are plenty of tasty options to enjoy with family and friends during this special holiday.

Here are our top picks and a special Easter Recipe:

Mademoiselle Benedict: Poached eggs, smoked ham, brioche, grain mustard hollandaise Carrot cake: Spiced carrot sponge, Cream cheese frosting, toasted walnuts Pain Perdu: French Toast Done Our Way!

Brioche, Eggs, Milk, Vanilla Bean, Berries, Cinnamon Sugar Lemon Pound Cake Recipe by Chef Megha Chef Megha Kohli serves as the corporate chef for Mademoiselle and Cafe Rosè, a Mediterranean restaurant and wine bar and Cafe Mez & The Wine Company in Delhi, NCR. Chef Megha has accumulated fifteen years of experience in the field at such a young age. She was awarded the “Times Chef of the Year, 2020" award by renowned and esteemed food critic Ms. Marryam Reshii.

Ingredients:

3 cups (375g) refined flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoons salt

1 ½ cups (345 g) unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ cups (300 g) castor sugar

5 eggs

½ cup (120 g) yogurt

⅓ cup (80 ml) lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest, from about 1 lemon

2 tsp vanilla essence

1 cup (240 ml) milk, at room temperature

For the glaze:

1 cup (120 g) powdered sugar, sifted 3 tablespoons lemon juice

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 c Mix the dry ingredients. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together until well combined. Mix the wet ingredients. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the yogurt, lemon juice, vanilla, and lemon zest and beat on medium speed until combined. Pour the flour mixture into the wet ingredients and begin mixing on low speed. As the mixer runs, slowly pour in the milk. Keep mixing until the batter is completely combined. The batter will be thick. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking Tin and bake for 55-70 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with only a few moist crumbs attached. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes then invert it onto a wire rack to cool completely. Make the glaze. Add the powdered sugar and lemon juice to a medium mixing bowl and mix until well combined and no lumps remain. Drizzle the glaze over the cake and let sit until the glaze has set.

