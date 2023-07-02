Let’s Talk Sex | Doctors and the Sex Talk: Why Patients Want Your Advice

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, we will explain the reasons why sexual health matters and the importance of sex talk with doctors.

So there you are, sitting in the exam room waiting for your doctor to come in, wondering if today’s the day you’ll finally muster up the courage to ask about that burning question you’ve had about sex. Let’s face it — for most people, talking about sex with anyone, let alone your doctor, can be awkward and embarrassing. But here’s the thing: your doctor wants you to ask.

They’re trained professionals, and they know that sexual health and education are just as important as any other aspect of your wellbeing. Not only that, but doctors see and hear it all, so trust me, they won’t even bat an eyelid at your question.

At the end of the day, your doctor’s goal is to make sure you stay happy and healthy, and that includes giving you the information you need to have a safe and fulfilling sex life. So, take a deep breath and speak up; your doctor wants to have the sex talk with you.

Why Sexual Health Matters?

Your sexual health is an important part of overall wellness and there is nothing to be embarrassed about. Doctors are there to help without judgment. Being open and honest with your doctor about any issues with your libido, function or relationships leads to better care and overall well-being.

Your libido and function can be affected by medical issues like diabetes or heart disease and the medications used to treat them. Talking openly about any changes lets your doctor provide guidance or alternative treatments

Sexually transmitted diseases (STD) are common and often symptomless. The only way to know if you have one is through testing. Your doctor can evaluate your risk and recommend appropriate screening

For women especially, pain or dryness during sex can interfere with pleasure and intimacy. There are many treatments for conditions like endometriosis or menopause symptoms, but your doctor can’t help if they don’t know you’re struggling

Erectile dysfunction affects millions of men at some point. The good news is there are more options than ever for treatment, from pills to injections to lifestyle changes. But the first step is starting the conversation.

Patients Should Discuss Sex with Their Doctors

Many patients feel awkward discussing their sex life with their doctor, but don’t be — your doctor is there to counsel you on all aspects of your health and wellness. Doctors receive extensive training on human sexuality and intimacy. Bringing up challenges in your sex life allows your doctor to check for any related health issues and provide recommendations to help improve your satisfaction and relationships.

Don’t be embarrassed to ask about low libido, difficulty climaxing or painful sex. Your doctor can evaluate for hormone imbalances, medications side effects or other issues

Curious about trying new things or need advice on protection and safety? Your doctor is a trusted source for guidance on healthy sexual exploration and risk reduction

Concerned that your interests are “outside the norm"? Don’t worry, your doctor has heard it all before and will provide caring, non-judgmental support

Want tips to keep things spicy or reconnect with your partner? Your doctor may refer you to resources with helpful relationship and intimacy advice.

How a Sexologist Can Change Your Sex Life for the Better?

Seeing a sexologist can help improve your sex life and overall wellbeing. Here are some ways they can help change your life for the better: