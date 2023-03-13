Fashion trends change every day. And it applies to both men and women. Everyone loves to keep themselves updated with the latest style statements. Often while going out shopping or surfing on websites, you might fancy a couple of tops, shirts, or tees. The real trouble arises when you need to select the best colour that suits your complexion and find an equally matching pair of denim jeans or trousers. If you are a man, worried about the best colour of shirt to wear on different occasions, you are at the right place. Here is a list of the 5 best shirt colours for men that you can sport at various events.

Light blue

You can hardly get wrong with the colour blue. Light blue colours not only give a sophisticated touch to your attire but also makes you look super-classy. There are different shades of light blue-hued shirts that you can choose from, according to your preference. To amp up your fashion quotient go in for grey-coloured khakis, white joggers for a casual look, and even brown or charcoal black trousers or denim jeans.

Pure white

Be prepared to receive multiple compliments from women and men alike, once you don a pure white shirt. They are one of the most versatile pieces of clothing that you can sport with a wide range of bottoms. Slip into a pair of jet-black denim or joggers or opt for a dark shade of chinos. To add a formal touch to the white shirt, you can layer it off with a navy blue blazer.

Red-checkered

If you happen to follow the latest fashion trends, you must be aware that red-checkered shirts are quite in demand for men. They give off the perfect easy-breezy vibes, apt for a friend’s outing. You can pair the red-checkered shirt with black ripped jeans, chinos, and also dark blue denim. Hop onto a pair of white sneakers or loafers and you are ready to head out.

Light green

It’s all about the pastel shade these days. Light green shirts are the best option for you if you are planning a holiday or a lunch date soon. The olive colour is quite popular today. You can easily style it up with sleek black denim jeans, or dark-grey joggers. If it’s something semi-formal that you desire then wrap a dark-hued tie to the shirt to tone down the green colour a bit.

Yellow

Although you might have second thoughts about wearing yellow shirts, once you wear one, it will most likely turn out to be the best decision. Bright yellow shirts or ochre ones are the ideal fit for men when you are in a happy mood and want to spread joy among others. Pair it up with white denim jeans or black, olive green, brown, and khaki trousers.

