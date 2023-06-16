Lisa Haydon Absolutely Slays the Ethnic Looks in THESE Gorgeous Sarees; See Photos

Lisa Haydon, the definition of a fashionista, may not be actively pursuing films, but her flawless style, as shown on her Instagram profile, never fails to impress. Lisa’s fashion chronicles are an excellent source of inspiration for everything from everyday outfits to stunning swimsuits and leisurely sun-soaked adventures. Her Instagram page is filled to the brim with stunning images and videos from fashion photoshoots that astonish us all. She just shared a photo of herself wearing a magnificent saree, continuing to heat up our summer with her gorgeous images. Without a doubt, Lisa Haydon ups the ante in the fashion world, and her most recent images have made this season more sizzling than ever.

Scroll down to learn more about her look:

The gorgeous saree by Lisa Haydon captures the eye with its wonderful pastel pink colour and delicate silver sequin decorations. She expertly matched it with a sleeveless bralette top with a sweetheart neckline, which gave her look a hint of appeal. Lisa’s great taste and grace were clearly displayed by the way the saree was draped.

Lisa Haydon adopted a natural cosmetic style that included nude eyeshadow, nude lipstick, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and contoured cheekbones. She maintained her straight hair in a lovely cascade that fell to her shoulders. The ideal source of inspiration for the summer wedding season is Lisa Haydon’s saree.

Lisa Haydon, an actress and model, is in London for her sister’s wedding. You should dress up as a bridesmaid for your best friend or sister’s wedding in matching ethnic ensembles, as Lisa and her sister Malika Haydon did for the significant occasion. The two women dressed in stunning and elegant ruffle sarees from designer Aprita Mehta’s line.

See how they dressed the classic yet contemporary look by scrolling through:

In off-white ruffled sarees for their sister’s wedding in London, Lisa Haydon and her sister Malika Haydon posted photos of themselves on Instagram. The photos show Lisa and Malika wearing hand-beaded six yards that have mirror work and sequins, two of Arpita Mehta’s distinctive design components. The two sisters dressed up the ethnic clothing simply with minimum styling and makeup. For your upcoming role as a bridesmaid at a wedding, you should take some advice from them.

Intricate rose gold embellishments are done on the borders of Lisa Haydon’s off-white saree, which also has a floor-sweeping pallu flowing from her shoulder, tiered ruffled pleats on the front, dazzling sequin work all over the drape, and a semi-sheer dreamy silhouette.