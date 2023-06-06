Little-Known Virus, Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), Raises Concerns as Cases Spike

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV), a respiratory virus with similar symptoms to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, has seen a surge in cases this past winter and spring. Despite its potential severity, hMPV remains relatively unknown to the general public, and there are no vaccines or antiviral drugs available to combat it.

hMPV is a seasonal disease that predominantly occurs in the winter and early spring, similar to RSV and the flu. It affects individuals of all ages, but children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable. Young children, particularly those aged five or younger, are at higher risk, with a small percentage developing lower respiratory tract infections like pneumonia. Older individuals and those with compromised immune systems are also prone to respiratory disorders when infected with hMPV.

The challenge lies in the similarity of hMPV symptoms to other respiratory diseases, making its identification difficult. Common signs include cough, sore throat, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

Recent studies have shown that hMPV is as prevalent as RSV and influenza among elderly patients in hospitals, and it is the second most common cause of respiratory infections in children, following RSV, over the past 25 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a spike in hMPV cases across the United States, despite limited awareness among the general population about the virus and its potential dangers.

hMPV spreads through respiratory secretions, such as coughing and sneezing, as well as close personal contact. The virus can also be transmitted through contact with contaminated surfaces and subsequent touching of the mouth, nose or eyes. The typical duration of hMPV circulation ranges from winter to early spring, and it can coincide with the circulation of RSV and influenza.

Mild symptoms of hMPV can be managed with over-the-counter medications for pain, fever, and congestion, with recovery usually taking around 10 days. However, individuals experiencing severe symptoms like wheezing or shortness of breath should seek medical attention, which may involve the use of temporary inhalers and steroids.