Lunar Eclipse 2023 Highlights: See Stunning Photos of Chandra Grahan From India, Around The World!

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:15 IST
Mumbai, India
LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023 LIVE: The first Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of 2023 took over the sky on May 5 at 8:44 pm. The celestial event resulted in the Moon’s surface becoming reddish or orange with Sun and Earth aligning with it in a direct line. The eclipse started at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and will conclude at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The total length of the Chandra Grahan will span 4 hours and 18 minutes. Read More
1. Penumbral eclipse begins – Earth’s penumbra starts covering the Moon.
2. Partial eclipse begins – The Umbra region of Earth starts covering the Moon.
3. Maximum eclipse – Moon is mostly covered by Umbra. (Fully covered by umbra when it’s total eclipse)
4. Partial eclipse Ends – Umbra region passes, and moon enters penumbra region again.
5. Penumbral eclipse ends – Penumbra region also passes, there’s no longer Earth’s shadow on the moon.
1. The first Lunar Eclipse or penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2023 started on at 08:44 PM IST and end at 01:01 AM IST on May 6.
2. The eclipse will be visible from most parts of the world, including North and South America, Asia, Australia, and parts of Europe and Africa.
3. The total phase of the eclipse will last for approximately 4 hours and 18 minutes.
4. During the total phase, the moon will turn a reddish color due to the Earth’s atmosphere bending sunlight around the Earth and onto the moon.
5. This type of lunar eclipse is sometimes referred to as a “Blood Moon" due to the red color of the moon during the eclipse.
6. The eclipse will occur during the Full Moon phase, when the moon is closest to the Earth.
7. The eclipse will be the only total lunar eclipse of the year 2023.
8. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon.
9. Lunar eclipses can only occur during a Full Moon phase, and they can happen up to three times a year.
10. The next total lunar eclipse after the 2023 eclipse will occur on March 14th, 2025.
Capturing a lunar eclipse using an iPhone can be a great way to preserve this special event. Here are some steps you can follow to capture a lunar eclipse using your iPhone. READ MORE
1. Avoid going outside during the eclipse.
2. According to astrology, you should avoid eating any food made before the eclipse.
3. Never watch an eclipse with bare eyes.
4. As per beliefs, people should not perform any puja during the eclipse.
5. Don’t allow your children watch the eclipse alone.
During the eclipse, the elderly, children, and pregnant women should drink milk. Only consume this milk after it has been boiled with basil leaves. Aside from that, coconut, banana, pomegranate, and mango, as well as dry fruits, can be consumed during the eclipse. They have a lot of energy, which is great for pregnant women.
At the time of the eclipse, religious scriptures and scientific approaches advise against eating cooked food and chopped-up fruits. Eating cooked food and chopped fruits during this time can harm one’s health. Non-vegetarian food should also be avoided throughout this time.
1. Find a location with a clear view of the sky. Ideally, you should be away from sources of light pollution, such as streetlights and buildings.
2. Use a tripod to keep your iPhone steady. This will help you avoid blurry photos.
3. Open the camera app on your iPhone and switch to the “night mode" setting. This mode is designed to capture photos in low-light conditions, which is perfect for a lunar eclipse.
4. Zoom in on the moon using the pinch-to-zoom gesture. This will help you capture more detail.
5. Take a series of photos throughout the eclipse, as the moon’s appearance will change over time. You can use burst mode to capture multiple photos in quick succession.
6. If you want to capture a timelapse of the eclipse, you can use the time-lapse mode in the camera app. This will create a video of the eclipse over time.
7. Edit your photos using the built-in editing tools in the Photos app. You can adjust the brightness, contrast, and other settings to get the perfect shot.
The Moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow between 8.45 PM IST on May 5 and 1.02 AM IST on May 6.
The final lunar eclipse of the year has generated enthusiasm among sky enthusiasts who are eager to witness the event. Those who are unable to view it in person can opt to watch a live stream of the celestial phenomenon online. TimeandDate.com will stream the total lunar eclipse live on its website.
Lunar eclipses happen multiple times throughout the year, but their visibility varies depending on location. Some parts of India will once again miss out on witnessing this astronomical phenomenon.
Observing a penumbral lunar eclipse is a simple process that does not require any specialized equipment such as a telescope - just go outside and look at the sky! However, using binoculars or a small telescope can provide a more detailed view of the lunar surface.
There are also various YouTube channels that will be live-streaming the lunar eclipse on May 5, allowing people to watch the event online. While observing a lunar eclipse can be as fascinating as viewing the moon during other times, it’s still challenging to discern the beginning and end of a penumbral lunar eclipse even with telescopes.
1. Choose the right equipment
A camera with manual settings and a tripod are essential. You may also want to use a telephoto lens to get a closer view of the moon.
2. Find a good location
Look for a place with a clear view of the moon and minimal light pollution.
3. Set up your tripod
Make sure it is sturdy and level, and that your camera is securely mounted.
4. Set your camera settings
Set your camera to manual mode and adjust the settings for the best exposure. Start with an ISO of 100, aperture of f/8, and shutter speed of 1/125. You may need to adjust these settings depending on the brightness of the moon.
5. Focus
Focus your lens manually to ensure the moon is sharp and in focus.
Take test shots: Take a few test shots to check your exposure and focus.
6. Wait for the eclipse
The lunar eclipse can last several hours, so be patient and keep checking your camera settings as the light changes.
7. Experiment
Try different settings and angles to capture unique images of the eclipse. READ MORE
Aquarius may feel the effects of this lunar eclipse in the area of friendships and community. You may find yourself letting go of old relationships or social groups that no longer serve you and embracing new connections that align with your values and passions.
For Leos, the Scorpio lunar eclipse may bring about a powerful shift in your creative expression or your relationship with children. This could be a time of inspiration and transformation, as you tap into your inner passions and express yourself more authentically.
People with Taurus sun sign may also feel the impact of this lunar eclipse in the area of relationships, particularly with regard to family and home life. You may find yourself grappling with issues related to security, stability, and the need for change. This is a good time to reflect on what you truly value and what is most important to you.
As a Scorpio, this event could bring about a powerful transformation in your life, particularly in the areas of your career and relationships. You may be called upon to let go of old patterns or beliefs that are holding you back and embrace a new way of being.
The Moon appears to go dark during a lunar eclipse because it moves into the Earth’s shadow. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are in a straight line, with the Earth in the middle.
The Earth has two main shadows: the outer penumbral shadow, which is less dense and causes a partial eclipse, and the inner umbral shadow, which is darker and causes a total eclipse. When the Moon passes through the Earth’s umbral shadow, it is no longer illuminated by direct sunlight and can appear to turn a reddish or orange color, which is sometimes referred to as a “blood moon."
The reason the Moon appears reddish or orange during a total lunar eclipse is due to the Earth’s atmosphere bending sunlight around the Earth and onto the Moon. The Earth’s atmosphere filters out shorter wavelengths of light, such as blue and green, while allowing longer wavelengths, such as red and orange, to pass through. These longer wavelengths are then refracted or bent towards the Moon, giving it a reddish glow.
Penumbral eclipses, unlike complete and partial lunar eclipses, are difficult to view. Because the penumbra is significantly fainter than the very black umbra, distinguishing a penumbral lunar eclipse from a regular full Moon is quite difficult. Only highly observant eyes or well managed images will reveal it, as per a report by Indian Express.
The lunar eclipse should be visible in the southeastern region of the sky from New Delhi. The Moon should be roughly 40 degrees above the horizon at 10.54 PM on May 5, the moment of the greatest eclipse.
During a lunar eclipse, the same process that causes our skies to be blue and our sunsets to be red causes the Moon to turn red. Rayleigh scattering is the technical term for this phenomenon. Light travels in waves, and the physical properties of different colours of light vary. Blue light has a shorter wavelength than red light and is thus more easily scattered by particles in the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.
Red light, on the other hand, goes through the atmosphere more directly. When the Sun is directly overhead, we see blue light all over the sky. When the Sun sets, however, sunlight must pass through more atmosphere and travel a greater distance before reaching our eyes. The Sun’s blue light scatters, allowing longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light to get through.
The Moon turns red during a lunar eclipse because the only sunlight reaching the Moon goes through Earth’s atmosphere. During the eclipse, the more dust or clouds in the Earth’s atmosphere, the redder the Moon will seem. It’s as if the Moon is being projected with all of the world’s sunrises and sunsets.
The first Lunar Eclipse of the year is scheduled to occur today, May 5th, and those interested in witnessing it will be able to do so from several places across India. The lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, will begin at 8:44 p.m. and last until 1:01 a.m. The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will last 4 hours and 18 minutes in total. READ MORE
India won’t be able to witness the initial phase of the eclipse, but it will be observable from other regions, including Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023 will happen concurrently with Buddha Purnima, which holds a significant place in Indian traditions. Eclipses come in three variations – Total, Partial and Penumbral .
Total lunar eclipse occurs due to the Moon passing through the umbra region (area of full shadow) created by Earth on the Moon. The Moon goes red rather than dark in colour as the Sunlight that penetrates Earth’s atmosphere is refracted into the umbra and hits the Moon making the star appear red. The latest lunar eclipse we are seeing also comes in the category of Total Lunar Eclipse.
Partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are not aligned in a straight line. Some part of the moon is covered by the dark shadow cast on it by the central part of Earth’s shadow which is called the umbra and the rest of the Moon is covered by the penumbra, the outer part of Earth’s shadow. Lunar Eclipse is never annular as the Earth is too big to leave a ring of Moon to be visible.
It is said that witnessing the lunar eclipse with naked eyes can impact eye health and eyesight. While watching a solar eclipse with naked eyes can affect your eyes as the rays might be strong during this time, nothing of that sort happens during lunar eclipse. However, it is advisable to see the lunar eclipse through glasses, lenses and telescopes.
Pregnant women are often advised to stay at home and not to come out as eclipses are believed to affect the health of the unborn child and can result in deformity. However, it’s all just a myth and does not have any scientific backup.
