Lunar Eclipse 2023 Highlights: See Stunning Photos of Chandra Grahan From India, Around The World!

1. The first Lunar Eclipse or penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2023 started on at 08:44 PM IST and end at 01:01 AM IST on May 6.

2. The eclipse will be visible from most parts of the world, including North and South America, Asia, Australia, and parts of Europe and Africa.

3. The total phase of the eclipse will last for approximately 4 hours and 18 minutes.

4. During the total phase, the moon will turn a reddish color due to the Earth’s atmosphere bending sunlight around the Earth and onto the moon.

5. This type of lunar eclipse is sometimes referred to as a “Blood Moon" due to the red color of the moon during the eclipse.

6. The eclipse will occur during the Full Moon phase, when the moon is closest to the Earth.

7. The eclipse will be the only total lunar eclipse of the year 2023.

8. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon.

9. Lunar eclipses can only occur during a Full Moon phase, and they can happen up to three times a year.

10. The next total lunar eclipse after the 2023 eclipse will occur on March 14th, 2025.