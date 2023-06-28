Liver Cirrhosis: 7 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

The liver is an essential organ that plays an important role in keeping our bodies functioning properly. However, certain conditions can pose a threat to this organ, and one such condition is Liver Cirrhosis. Let’s understand what liver cirrhosis is and the seven warning signs you should never ignore.
What is Liver Cirrhosis?
Liver Cirrhosis is a chronic disease characterized by the scarring and damage of liver tissue over an extended period of time. This scarring slowly replaces healthy liver cells, leading to impaired liver function. Cirrhosis can be caused by various factors, like long-term alcohol abuse, chronic viral hepatitis, fatty liver disease, autoimmune hepatitis, and certain inherited liver diseases.
7 Warning Signs That You Should Not Ignore:
- Fatigue and Weakness
Feeling constantly tired and lacking energy is one of the early signs of liver cirrhosis. As the liver’s functionality diminishes, it affects our body’s ability to store and release energy, resulting in fatigue and weakness.
- Jaundice
A common symptom of liver cirrhosis is yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice. When the liver is damaged, it struggles to eliminate bilirubin, a yellow pigment produced during the breakdown of red blood cells, leading to its accumulation in the body.
- Loss of Appetite and Weight Loss
Loss of appetite and unintentional weight loss are among the causes of liver cirrhosis. The damaged liver may not produce enough bile, which is necessary for digesting fats and absorbing nutrients, leading to reduced appetite and weight loss.
- Abdominal Swelling and Pain
Fluid retention in the abdomen (ascites) is a frequent sign of liver cirrhosis. The accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity can cause discomfort, bloating, and pain.
- Skin Itching
Liver cirrhosis can cause intense itching. This itching sensation is often widespread and can be attributed to the build-up of toxins in the body. If you experience persistent and unexplained itching, especially without any visible skin rash or irritation, it may be a sign of liver dysfunction and should be addressed by a healthcare professional.
- Loss of Muscle Mass
Our liver’s ability to metabolize proteins diminishes as cirrhosis progresses. This can result in muscle wasting and a noticeable loss of muscle mass. Individuals with liver cirrhosis may appear frail, even if they maintain a healthy diet. If you observe a significant decrease in muscle tone or unintentional weight loss, it is advisable to seek medical advice.
- Black Stool or Blood Vomiting
Liver cirrhosis can cause gastrointestinal bleeding, which can result in black, tarry stools or vomiting of blood (hematemesis). If you notice dark or bloody stools or experience vomiting blood, then immediately seek medical attention.