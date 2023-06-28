Liver Cirrhosis: 7 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

The liver is an essential organ that plays an important role in keeping our bodies functioning properly. However, certain conditions can pose a threat to this organ, and one such condition is Liver Cirrhosis. Let’s understand what liver cirrhosis is and the seven warning signs you should never ignore.

What is Liver Cirrhosis?

Liver Cirrhosis is a chronic disease characterized by the scarring and damage of liver tissue over an extended period of time. This scarring slowly replaces healthy liver cells, leading to impaired liver function. Cirrhosis can be caused by various factors, like long-term alcohol abuse, chronic viral hepatitis, fatty liver disease, autoimmune hepatitis, and certain inherited liver diseases.

Advertisement

7 Warning Signs That You Should Not Ignore: