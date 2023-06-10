Lizzo Gives Gaurav Gupta Couture A Dazzling Stage Debut at The Governors Ball in NYC

Lizzo came, sang and conquered the hearts of every attendee at The Governors Ball music festival in New York City. As the headlining act on Day 1, Lizzo took to the stage in a sparkling ensemble designed by renowned couturier Gaurav Gupta.

The American rapper looked glamorous in a custom silver hornet bodysuit which was embellished with rhinestones. Fitting her like a glove, Lizzo paired the shimmery bodysuit with a silver draped skirt made from liquid jersey. The ensemble was perfectly in sync with Lizzo’s high-energy performance and dazzled in the lights as she grooved and performed to her hit numbers.

For musicians it is important to wear outfits that’s not only stylish but also highly functional. And Lizzo looked perfectly at ease while she grooved on stage celebrating her music in a design created specially for her. This one of a kind couture masterpiece took 480 man hours to make and Lizzo aced the look like a true superstar.

Gaurav has time and again amazed us all with his unique designs on various international red carpets. And Lizzo’s outfit is yet another feather in his couture hat, as it marks Gaurav’s glorious debut to stage performance. We can’t wait to see more international celebrity musicians and singers adorn Gaurav Gupta’s creations on stage.

And behind every successful stylish look there’s an equally hardworking and determined team that makes it all possible. Hema Bose, founder of Maison Bose, has played an active role in taking Gaurav Gupta’s designs out into the world. Having placed his designs on some of the major stars from the international film and music industry, Hema is a force to reckon with. For this look too, the placement was done by Hema and Lizzo was styled by fashion stylist Reginald Reisman.

Speaking about the extraordinary artiste Lizzo is, Hema Bose, founder, Maison Bose, expressed, “The opportunity for Gaurav Gupta to create a custom look for Lizzo’s performance at the Governors Ball Music festival was one not to miss! We were all thrilled to see Lizzo purely in her element on stage. It’s been a collaborative journey between Maison Bose who’ve consulted on the overall design of her look, alongside the extremely talented design team behind Gaurav Gupta and Lizzo’s visionary stylist Reginald Reisman."