Looking For A Delicious Quick Breakfast Meal? Try This Gobi 65 Recipe

Getting up in the morning and then preparing your breakfast can sometimes feel a little difficult because of the shortage of time. What if we say we have brought you an easy-peasy recipe, that too a vegetarian one? Today, we bring to you Gobi 65 (Cauliflower 65). One of the most popular vegetarian appetisers, this meal can be prepared in 30 minutes. Gobi 65 is made by batter-frying cauliflower in a rice and corn flour mixture, seasoned with Indian spices. It can be served as an appetiser at lunch or dinner. Other popular vegetarian recipes include Paneer 65 and Baby Corn 65. What are we waiting for? Let’s get started with the recipe for Gobi 65.

Ingredients

Cauliflower – 300 gms

Water – As needed

Salt – ¼ tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Maida – 4 tbsp

Rice flour – 2 tbsp

Corn flour – 4 tbsp

Ginger Garlic paste – 2 tsp

Curd – 2 tbsp

Kashmiri Red chilli powder – 1 tbsp

Garam Masala – 1 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – To taste

Oil – For deep frying

Steps to make them

Make Cauliflower Florets from a whole Cauliflower.

In a saucepan, bring water to a boil with some salt and turmeric powder.

Cook for 3 minutes with the cauliflower florets, then drain and pat dry with a paper towel.

Combine the maida, rice flour, cornflour, ginger garlic paste, curd, Kashmiri red chilli powder, Garam Masala powder, coriander powder, black pepper powder, and salt in a mixing bowl.

Stir them with water to make a smooth batter.

Add the cooked cauliflower florets to the batter and toss to coat.

Heat the oil for frying in a deep frying pot. The cauliflower florets should be deep-fried until crispy. It should only take about 2 minutes.

Fry the curry leaves with some garlic and add it as a garnish.

Serve them hot and enjoy!

