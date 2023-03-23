Chaitra Navratri is finally here. During these nine days of fasting, we all need something healthy and tasty to keep us energised throughout the day. People prefer eating fruits, nuts, and sweets to maintain their balanced diet. Sabudana (sago) is a widely-used food option during Navratri. Sabudana (sago) Vada or Sabudana (sago) Khichdi is a good and filling meal to have during this time. Today, let’s take a look at the recipe of Sabudana Khichdi.

Ingredients

Take Sabudana (sago) – 1 cup

Boiled potato (chopped) – 1

Peanut seeds – 1/2 cup

Green chilli chopped – 2

Green coriander chopped – 1 tbsp

Curry leaves – 5 Cumin seeds

Lemon – 1

Ghee/oil – 1 tbsp

Rock salt - as per taste

Recipe:

To make Sabudana khichdi, first, wash the Sabudana and then soak it in the water for at least 2 hours. By doing this, the sago will become soft. Now, put peanuts in a pan and dry roast them on a low flame. When the peanuts are well roasted, turn off the gas and grind them with the help of a mixer. The peanut grains should not be too fine, instead, they should be coarsely grinded.

Now, boil the potatoes, peel them and cut them into any shape. Keep the pieces thick. Now, put oil in a pan and heat it on a medium flame. When the oil is hot, add cumin seeds, chopped green chillies and curry leaves and toss them for some time. After this, add chopped boiled potatoes and cook them, while stirring with a spoon. When the potatoes are fried well, add soaked sago and mix it well and cook it. Close the lid of the pan and cook it for a few minutes.

Keep stirring the khichdi in between to prevent it from sticking to the pan. Add the crushed peanuts and rock salt to the khichdi and give it a nice stir. Put off the gas after 1 minute. Now, add some lemon juice and green coriander leaves to the khichdi. Your flavourful Sabudana Khichdi is ready. Serve it with curd, raita or mint chutney.

