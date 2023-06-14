Love Birds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Twin in All-Black Outfits in Viral Picture: Decoding their Style

Ever since a photo of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma from their trip to Goa went popular on social media, there have been rumours that the two are dating. A cute picture of the couple holding hands went viral after the actress recently confirmed the couple’s relationship speculations.

On Tuesday, Diet Sabya shared a sweet picture of the couple from an event on her Instagram account. In the picture, the two can be seen standing close together and holding hands. In addition to this, the duo was spotted matching in black. The actor wore all-black clothing, while the actress was photographed wearing a black gown. As they posed together, the couple grinned heartily. The picture with the caption, “Too much ho raha hai but cute only (it is getting too much but cute only)."

Advertisement

As netizens adore the love birds for their wonderful chemistry, let’s decode what they were spotted wearing at an event in stunning black ensembles.

The Gully Boy star definitely attracted spotlight for one of his fashion-forward outings at the Vogue Forces Of Fashion event. Vijay presented a really original style while donning an ensemble with three fierce layers of outerwear, including an asymmetrical tunic, a shirt with a homemade bow collar, and an open blazer jacket. Vijay’s attire, which was chosen from the Rishta by Arjun Saluja Azad collection, was additionally complemented by a pair of retro sunglasses and lace-up boots. The guy even went as far as to sport a clean-shaven appearance for the occasion, which when combined with the stylish sunglasses gave him a just-left-the-Matrix vibe.

Check out his post right here:

Advertisement

She is treating those around her to some glitz in this black outfit. Last year, Tamannaah Bhatia attended the illustrious Vogue Forces Of Fashion event in Mumbai dressed to the nines. The actor wore a unique black Manish Malhotra saree for the event. The saree was anything but typical. It has a thin veil serving as her pallu and a tube corset top and bottom.Tamannaah Bhatia commanded attention as she strutted down the red carpet in her stylish attire.Tamannaah Bhatia used diamond danglers to complete her modern style. She chose to wear minimal makeup and the traditional vintage back brush hairstyle for her hairstyle.

Check out Tamannaah’s post below:

Tamannaah Bhatia posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account with the caption “Forces of Fashion." Her boyfriend Vijay Varma made a sweet online PDA gesture by leaving the comment “So Pretty" on her picture.