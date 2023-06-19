Love The Puffed Rice Snack? Your Ingredients And Recipe Are Here

Discover an exceptional and mouth-watering puffed rice snack recipe that will tantalise your taste buds. From the ever-popular bhel puri to delightful puffed rice laddoos, puffed rice is a versatile ingredient that adds magic to various snacks. This recipe, shared by Instagram user @sumankatadkakitchen combines murmura with a blend of spices, making it a wholesome and nutritious choice among food lovers.
Prepare to embark on a flavour-filled journey that is sure to impress your guests, or surprise your little ones. With just a few easy steps, now you can prepare a puffed rice snack that is both delicious and perfect for any occasion. Below are the ingredients and recipe. Take a look.
Ingredients
To prepare puffed rice snacks, you will need the following ingredients given below:
2 cups of puffed rice
½ cup of semolina
½ cup of curd
2-3 chopped green chillies
¼ teaspoon of sweet soda
Salt to taste
Oil for frying
½ teaspoon of cumin seeds
½ teaspoon of white sesame seeds
1 teaspoon of curry leaves
½ teaspoon of turmeric powder
½ teaspoon of garlic paste
1 medium-sized finely chopped onion
½ teaspoon of mustard seeds
1 medium-sized tomato
½ teaspoon of pav bhaji masala
½ teaspoon of red chilli powder
1 tablespoon of chopped coriander leaves
½ teaspoon of mango powder
Juice of half a lemon
Recipe Video
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrnB89DL7wU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
To cook puffed rice snacks, start by rinsing the puffed rice thoroughly and squeezing out the excess water. Allow it to sit for a while. Next, mash the soaked puffed rice until it reaches a smooth consistency. Combine semolina, curd, half a teaspoon of green chilli, sweet soda, one tablespoon of oil, and salt to taste. Mix everything well to form a dough and let it rest. Shape small balls from the dough and place them on a sieve covered with a lid over a pan of simmering water. Steam and cook the balls for some time.
In a pan, heat one tablespoon of oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, sesame seeds, green chillies, curry leaves, and garlic paste. Sauté the mixture for a minute. Then, add the chopped onions and fry them until golden. Next, add the tomatoes along with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, mango powder, pav bhaji powder, and a pinch of salt. Cook the spices for a while. Add the prepared puffed rice balls to the mixture and fry them for some time before turning off the heat.
Garnish the puffed rice snacks with a generous sprinkle of fresh coriander leaves and a drizzle of zesty lemon juice. Your delectable puffed rice snacks are now prepared and ready to be savoured.