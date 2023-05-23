Loved Vicky Kaushal's Healthy Birthday Cake? More Options to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 35th birthday with an abundance of warm wishes from his friends and family. One of the delightful highlights of the occasion was a remarkable and unique cake created by his chef and entrepreneur, Akshay Arora, aptly named “normal se hatke, calories se bachke." The cake showcased a heartfelt message in chocolate syrup that read “HBD VK." Designed to be a healthy option, the cake featured a combination of a nutritious blueberry pound cake, infused with a light oat sponge. It was beautifully adorned with chocolate syrup, fresh blueberries, and a sprig of mint, making it a visually appealing and flavorful treat for the special occasion.

As we venture into the realm of low-calorie cake recipes, let’s discover some tantalizing options to relish:

Banana Oatmeal Cake

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons honey or a natural sweetener of your choice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a square baking pan.

In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed bananas, rolled oats, almond milk, honey, vanilla extract, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and spread it evenly.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

Allow the cake to cool before cutting into squares.

Blueberry Pound Cake

Ingredients:

50g oats

A dash of cinnamon

1 tsp honey

0.25 cups coconut milk

0.25 cup water

Crushed walnuts

Blueberries cut

1 scoop lemon-flavoured protein powder

1 tsp blueberry compote

Instructions:

For the cinnamon oats sponge, combine 50g oats, a dash of cinnamon, 1 tsp honey, 0.25 cup coconut milk, and water.

In a separate bowl, whisk together 1 scoop of lemon pound cake flavoured protein powder, 1 tsp blueberry compote, and 0.25 cup water until well combined.

Divide the cinnamon oats sponge into three layers.

Place two layers of the filling mixture on top of the sponge layers. Use the same filling as icing and coat the sides of the cake with crushed walnuts.

Finally, top the cake with cut blueberries and additional blueberry compote.

Healthy cakes can be a great option for those who are conscious about their health or have specific dietary restrictions. There are many delicious and nutritious cake recipes available that use alternative ingredients and healthier sweeteners. These cakes can be made with whole grains, fruits, nuts, and natural sweeteners, offering a healthier alternative to traditional cakes. Will you consider trying a healthy cake option for your birthday celebration?