Lunar Eclipse 2023: How to Photograph Chandra Grahan?

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023: The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will take over the sky on May 5 at 8:44 pm. The celestial event will result in the Moon’s surface becoming reddish or orange With Sun and Earth aligning with it in a direct line. The eclipse will start at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and conclude at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The total length of the Chandra Grahan will span 4 hours and 18 minutes.

Photographing a lunar eclipse can be an exciting experience, but it requires some preparation and the right equipment. Here are some steps to follow:

Choose the right equipment

A camera with manual settings and a tripod are essential. You may also want to use a telephoto lens to get a closer view of the moon. Find a good location

Look for a place with a clear view of the moon and minimal light pollution. Set up your tripod

Make sure it is sturdy and level, and that your camera is securely mounted. Set your camera settings

Set your camera to manual mode and adjust the settings for the best exposure. Start with an ISO of 100, aperture of f/8, and shutter speed of 1/125. You may need to adjust these settings depending on the brightness of the moon. Focus

Focus your lens manually to ensure the moon is sharp and in focus. Take test shots Take a few test shots to check your exposure and focus. Wait for the eclipse

The lunar eclipse can last several hours, so be patient and keep checking your camera settings as the light changes. Experiment

Try different settings and angles to capture unique images of the eclipse.

Remember, the moon moves quickly, so you may need to adjust your settings frequently to get the best shots. With a little patience and practice, you can capture stunning photos of the lunar eclipse.

